Mathnasium Seeks Partners to Expand in Northeast

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium, the leading franchise in the math-tutoring sector, is seeking qualified franchisees to open over 80 locations throughout the northeast. To help more children gain lifelong skills, confidence, and math comprehension, the franchise plans to open the new math-learning centers within the next two years. They have identified prime growth opportunities in the following states: Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The 2022 franchising outlook for the Northeast region projects an economic output of $143.7 billion, and the International Franchise Association estimates that 121,533 establishments can contribute to over 1 million employment opportunities. With over 80 new centers, collectively Mathnasium franchisees could add anywhere between 500-700 jobs in the Northeast, with each center typically needing 6-9 employees.

"We currently have 96 Mathnasium centers throughout the area, all dedicated to teaching children math so that they understand it, master it, and love it. Each center has countless stories of how math has changed lives," said Shant Assarian, CEO of Mathnasium. "Math matters in school and in life as it promotes critical thinking and teaches problem-solving. We're continuing to grow as more entrepreneurs discover how rewarding this business is when they can use a tailored curriculum designed with the student's engagement in mind. Franchisees and center directors see firsthand the value Mathnasium brings as confidence increases, grades improve, college acceptance rises and new doors of opportunity open for students."

Their recent acquisition by Roark Capital further enables Mathnasium to provide the most advanced technology, with world-class training and support, to its growing network of franchisees worldwide.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental-education franchise, operating in 11 countries. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 15 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://www.mathnasium.com/franchise/.

