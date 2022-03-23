Sovrn Introduces Shopping Galleries to //Commerce Toolset

New commerce content creation tool offers publishers complete control to customize the shopping experience and increase affiliate revenue

BOULDER, Colo., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn , a publisher technology platform that empowers content creators to remain independent and thrive on the Open Web, today announced the release of the Shopping Galleries tool to its growing //Commerce product suite, empowering commerce content creators to easily curate unique shopping experiences.

With //Commerce Shopping Galleries, editors can build a personalized carousel of products by theme or product type or showcase a range of products from one or more merchants, with full control of the products featured. Editors can deliver a better shopping experience to readers and enhance their site in minutes, not hours, with the ability to quickly select from products and merchants in one place, pick the ones with the lowest prices, and easily add them to their site. In addition, the customizable "Sponsored" header gives editors the freedom to highlight a featured merchant or editor's pick while offering an opportunity to earn more from merchants desiring premium placement. Editorial recommendations like "Best Buys," "Deals of the Day," and "We Recommend" can be created with just a few clicks.

"Having ecommerce content on our site has been a growing revenue source for us," said Philip Brown, Head of Affiliates at Reach plc. "Being able to curate unique, engaging content quickly for our readers will drive more engagement and boost our affiliate revenue. We're excited to add Shopping Galleries to our commerce content strategy."

To demonstrate how Sovrn //Commerce Shopping Galleries provides a flexible solution for editors and content creators to create rich, customizable content, the company is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, April 13, "Secrets to Quickly Creating Commerce Content That Drives More Revenue," at noon Eastern Time.

Shopping Galleries is just one of several Sovrn //Commerce solutions designed to help publishers grow their affiliate revenue, whether from a commission or a click:

Content : Publishers can partner with Sovrn and jumpstart, supplement, or diversify their monetized editorial lifestyle content.

Affiliate link monetization : One interface that displays all the publisher's affiliate revenue efforts — from link creation to editorial tools — and provides access to over 30,000 merchants.

Comparisons: Automatically identify an existing product URL or product keywords and display alternative retailers selling the same product, driving up to a 200 percent increase in click-through rates.

"Ecommerce represents a huge opportunity for publishers to drive additional revenue and get closer to their readers," said Nicola Ghezzi, Sovrn managing director of //Commerce solutions. "Shopping Galleries delivers the editorial control for our customers to quickly, easily, and flexibly create quality ecommerce content and deliver a rich customer experience.

About Sovrn

Sovrn provides products and services to thousands of online publishers to help them understand, operate and grow their business. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York, London and San Diego.

With thousands of customers deploying advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products across 50,000 websites, Sovrn reaches over 400 million active consumers across more than 20 billion page views every day. Sovrn has been a leader in online publisher technology since its founding and has been recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG for its role in combating fraud and promoting pro-transparency initiatives. Sovrn is dedicated to helping content creators do more of what they love, and less of what they don't. www.sovrn.com

