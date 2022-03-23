Techcon Launches New TS9800 Series Jet Valve Dispensing System for Electronic and Medical Device Manufacturing

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techcon, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leader in precision fluid dispensing technologies, announced the launch of its new TS9800 Series Jet Valve Dispensing System, the fastest known dispensing system available.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

The TS9800 System is comprised of the TS9800 Piezo-actuated Jet Valve and the TS980 Smart Controller. Unlike pneumatic jet valves and other contact dispensing systems, the TS9800 Jet Valve utilizes piezo, non-contact jetting technology for increased speed and accuracy during the dispensing process.

"The TS9800 Jet Valve dispensing system is a perfect solution for electronic and medical device machine integrators and builders who need to dispense ultra-small amounts of adhesives and fluids efficiently and consistently to meet high-production and high-quality requirements," said Can La, Product Manager at Techcon. "Manufacturers that are looking to increase productivity, improve product quality and reduce manufacturing cost will benefit from this technology."

The Techcon TS9800 Jet Valve is capable of dispensing dots and lines as small as 0.5 nanoliters at up to 1,500 to 2,000 dots per second, accurately jetting a wide range of viscosities. Its state-of-the-art dispensing speed and accuracy is backed by Techcon, which qualifies its parts and materials to exacting standards, making the TS9800 Jet Valve a very robust and reliable piece of precision equipment.

Machine integrators can easily combine the speed and accuracy of the TS9800 with high-end automation equipment for best-in-class dispensing results. Modular features such as an external power source provide lower maintenance costs.

The TS980 Smart Controller offers a user-friendly touch-screen interface, featuring fast-setup easy-calibration, supporting 100% calibration accuracy. The standard internet port means TS980 is Industry 4.0 compliant, for remote access and control over ethernet networks from anywhere in the world.

Typical applications for the TS9800 Jet Valve include:

Sealing LCD and OLED displays

Camera module bonding

Jetting silicone phosphor in the LED assembly process

Dispensing underfill on printed circuit boards

Applying micro dots of adhesive in medical device applications

To learn more about Techcon and the TS9800 Jet Valve System, visit www.techcon.com.

About Techcon:

Since 1961, Techcon has provided precision fluid and adhesive dispensing equipment to a range of service industries, including industrial assembly, aerospace, military, material packaging, medical device, and electronics. Techcon products are renowned for their superior accuracy and durability, yielding improved industrial hygiene and enhanced productivity. Backed by our expert engineering team, Techcon, an OK International company, is delivering smarter, cleaner, more durable solutions. For more information, visit techcon.com.

About OK International:

OK International, part of Dover Corporation, is a global manufacturer of bench tools and equipment that are used in electronics & industrial product assembly. Committed to operational excellence and innovation, they deliver core technological advantages with best-in-class performance. The core brands are Metcal, which provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, and fume extraction applications, and Techcon, known for their fluid and dispensing products that provide superior precision and longevity. For more information about OK International, visit okinternational.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OK International Contact:

Meena Verma, Global Digital Marketing

(714) 230-2394

mverma@okinternational.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover