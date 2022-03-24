Barron's Ranks F.L.Putnam's Robertson Breed Top Advisor

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that Robertson P. Breed, CFA® has been named to the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors by State list, ranking #2 in the state of Maine. The recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that Barron's has recognized Mr. Breed as one of Maine's top advisors.

"Rob consistently demonstrates why he is one of the best advisors in the business. He works tirelessly to implement strategies that help his clients get through periods of volatility while allowing them to remain focused on their goals. He builds extremely productive relationships with them, and they trust his advice. Rob is very deserving of this recognition," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam.

Mr. Breed joined F.L.Putnam in 1991, where he serves as Managing Director of Investment Advisory Services advising high-net-worth individuals and families, foundations, and endowments on their financial goals. He currently oversees the firm's Core U.S. Equity Strategy and co-chairs its Asset Allocation Committee. An active member of the Maine community, Mr. Breed is a Co-Founding Board Member of the CFA Society Maine and serves on the Investment Committee of the Maine Community College System. He also has a long association with several local non-profit organizations including Maine Initiatives, which supports social, economic, and environmental causes throughout Maine.

Prior to F.L.Putnam, Mr. Breed was an institutional equity trader for both E.F.Hutton and Montgomery Securities.

The Barron's ranking of the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors by State is based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. To compile the ranking, Barron's takes several factors into account including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam provides investment management, financial planning, and consulting services to high-net-worth clients and institutions, including endowments and foundations. Since 1983, F.L.Putnam has delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. The firm serves clients nationally from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

