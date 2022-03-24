BEAR SEASON IS HERE - KNOW THE FACTS ABOUT THE RIGHT BEAR SPRAY TO USE IN BEAR COUNTRY

BEAR SEASON IS HERE - KNOW THE FACTS ABOUT THE RIGHT BEAR SPRAY TO USE IN BEAR COUNTRY

SABRE'S FRONTIERSMAN Bear Spray Products Provide The Strongest Formula Permitted By The EPA While Offering Maximum Range And Fastest Deployment

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're a novice or you've been venturing in bear country for years, it's important to have a plan for how to help keep yourself safe when you're in their territory. There are fatal attacks annually including multiple that occurred as recently in 2021. A startled, hungry, or maternal bear may be provoked, making it crucial to always carry the proper outdoor safety products with you when on an outdoor adventure.

David Nance, CEO of SABRE Security Equipment Company, the leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, and founder of SABRE's Personal Safety Academy, offers four things to know about bear spray so you can explore with confidence.

1. Why use bear spray? According to a Bio One study, while state and national parks recommend all backcountry recreationalists carry bear spray, yet there are some that chose to enter bear country without protection.

Nance's first rule for any type of personal safety is to always put more distance between yourself and the threat. In the case of encountering a bear, he recommends FRONTIERSMAN Bear Spray. "When in bear country, there's almost nothing more important than being prepared to protect yourself. Bears are top of the food chain in North America, can run up to 40 mph and can cover 50 feet in 1 second. So, you certainly want as much distance between yourself and a charging bear as possible."

2. Find a bear spray that you can trust. "When preparing for your next adventure where bears can be present, you'll want to pack a bear spray you know you can rely on," says Nance. "FRONTIERSMAN Bear Spray products provide the strongest formula permitted by the EPA while offering maximum range and fastest deployment."

The high emission system found in the 9.2 oz FRONTIERSMAN Bear Spray delivers a massive protective barrier of 1.84 oz of spray per second, up to 40% more than other brands. FRONTIERSMAN's maximum 35-foot (10.6 m) range provides greater protection allowing for the greatest distance between you and a bear.

FRONTIERSMAN Bear Spray, like all other SABRE pepper sprays, guarantees its maximum strength formula. According to an independent study conducted by the University of Utah, variability rates in the concentration of active ingredients in pepper sprays have been shown to be only 70% effective, meaning that all other pepper spray brands can have a 30% failure rate. With an industry exclusive High Performance Liquid Chromatography laboratory, only SABRE guarantees its maximum strength formulation in every canister helping provide certainty and reliability when you need it most.

FRONTIERSMAN Bear Spray delivers the maximum strength of capsaicinoids (2%) allowed by the EPA but still ensures its efficacy and safety for the bear. Humane and effective, the effects are temporary and provide the opportunity to get to safety. FRONTIERSMAN has been field tested and proven effective against charging bears by both the Elmendorf Air Force Base (Elmendorf, AK) and Brown Bear Resources (Missoula, MT).

3. Be prepared and confident using bear spray if called upon. Nylon Belt Holster for Frontiersman Bear Spray 7.9 oz and 9.2 oz. ensures the bear spray is immediately accessible. Hip & chest holsters do not have cumbersome straps to restrict immediate access to your canister or Velcro closures which emit sound that can disturb the bear as you try to access your spray.

Nance reminds all users that being prepared means knowing how to properly use FRONTIERSMAN Bear Spray. "Being prepared to use bear spray is essential. Designed to help give users a high degree of familiarization, muscle memory, and confidence, Frontiersman's Practice Bear Spray deploys with the exact same firing mechanism and spray pattern as FRONTIERSMAN Bear Spray," says Nance.

To help further ensure safety, FRONTIERSMAN uses a glow-in-the-dark safety tab. The safety tabs help avoid accidental discharge of your spray in transit, when setting up your tent, or sitting down for a rest. The glow-in-the-dark feature makes it easier to locate your bear spray in the darkness if needed.

"SABRE is dedicated to educating users on all of our products as users can find a library of instructions and video tutorials on www.sabrered.com that offer easy-to-understand tips to help Make It Safe.

4. Round out your bear safety plan with other devices. To round out your bear safety plan SABRE also offers a compline line of FRONTIERSMAN accessories. Noise-making devices—such as bear bells or bear horns—help make bears well aware that there's a human in their midst and gives them a chance to leave the area before stumbling upon an encounter that could trigger defensive behavior. Meeting U.S. Forest Service specifications for use in national parks and areas requiring food storage, the FRONTIERSMAN Bear Safe helps prevent the drawing of bears to the campsite with food odors.

"We want to encourage outdoors enthusiasts to explore confidently in the great wild," says Nance. "With the proper knowledge, instruction, and products in hand, we hope each adventure in bear country can be a safe one."

SABRE FRONTIERSMAN Bear Spray and accessories are sold in both the US and Canada. Products are available at major online and retail outlets including Amazon.com, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Walmart, Canadian Tire, and Sabrered.com.

ABOUT SABRE

The leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, SABRE is a family-owned and operated business with more than 45 years of experience in the personal safety space with a long-standing reputation for providing reliable, easy-to-use personal safety solutions that help put more distance between the user and multiple threats. Only SABRE encourages users to Make It Safe so that they can live confidently with empowering personal safety products that they can trust. For more information, please visit www.sabrered.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Paramount Public Relations

Jessica Prah

jessica@paramountpr.com

312-953-3257

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SABRE