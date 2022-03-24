buywith to showcase its new Livestream shopping features in daily Live shopping sessions during ShopTalk 2022

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- buywith, a leading Livestream shopping platform, announced today its participation in ShopTalk 2022 event. The company will host daily demo Livestream shopping sessions to showcase its new shoppable features that drive engagement and conversions.

Click here to sign-up for the daily ShopTalk 2022 demo sessions.

The sessions will be available to all ShopTalk participants, as well as general audience signing up from any place in the world. The sessions will be hosted on Walmart's eCommerce website and can be attended from a smartphone.

The buywith's new shoppable features include:

- "Shop now" feature enabling shoppers to check out without living the session;

- Conversion-enhancing features - coupon code and timer;

- Engagement-enhancing features - spotlight, double-host, and animation features.

Meet buywith in booth #10044 at the ShopTalk 2022 event.

"We are thrilled to be sponsoring the ShopTalk 2022 event and showcasing our Livestream shopping platform and its new features that drive engagement and increase conversions. buywith is not only a Livestream shopping platform but a marketplace of independent content creators with expertise in hosting Livestream shopping sessions," said Adi Ronen Almagor, the CEO and Co-Founder of buywith.

About buywith

buywith is a platform for retailers and brands, influencers, and experts to host Livestream shopping events with their followers on retailers' and brands' e-commerce websites through innovative patent-pending technology. Compared to other Livestream shopping solutions, buywith doesn't require an app download or code integration, creating a unique "shop with me" experience.

buywith facilitates cutting-edge, multi-dimensional live shopping experiences that help brands capture high-value customers and shoppers discover precisely the products they need while empowering independent content creators worldwide. The Livestream Shopping trend is booming in China and growing fast in the US, estimated to surpass $35 in 2023.

The company was founded in 2018 by Adi Ronen (CEO & Co-Founder) and Eyal Sinai (CTO & Co-Founder) with offices in Tel Aviv and New York. buywith is working with world-class brands in the fashion and beauty industries across the US, Europe, and the Middle East and is backed by private investors and VCs from Europe and the US.

For more information, visit https://www.buywith.com or contact Ms. Liel Anisenko at liel@buywith.com

