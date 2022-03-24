Superior HealthPlan Shines a Light on Cyberbullying and Encourages Texas Youth to Make a Difference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world of technology, many youth experience the negative consequences of increased connectivity and socialization in the form of cyberbullying. Cyberbullying differs from traditional bullying in several ways, and as a result, Superior HealthPlan wants to educate adults and youth across Texas about the risks of cyberbullying and how it impacts overall health.

Cyberbullying is harassment that takes place over digital devices, social media platforms, and gaming experiences. According to the Pew Research Center, 59% of U.S. teens have been bullied or harassed online. Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying can take place 24 hours a day and includes actions such as making threats, spreading rumors, sharing personal information for the purpose of humiliating someone, and excluding someone on purpose.

"The pervasiveness of technology has created new avenues for bullying, making it more difficult for youth to escape its harmful effects," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "Cyberbullying can be uncharted territory for parents and caregivers, and Superior wants to help raise awareness to help adults and youth recognize negative behavior and provide support."

Cyberbullying can lead to social and emotional distress, behavioral problems, and mental health issues. Additionally, youth who are bullied are at increased risk for substance misuse, academic problems, and violence to others. These effects on the mental wellbeing of youth can translate into physical health challenges later in life, extending the impact of cyberbullying long after it stops. On top of that, the U.S. Surgeon General recently issued an advisory stating the youth mental health crisis has been further exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To spread awareness, Superior is encouraging youth in Texas to take action to promote prevention with their peers and community by participating in the Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Cyberbullying Prevention. As part of the Centene family, Superior invites youth ages 14-19 to submit their own original visual art entry that conveys cyberbullying awareness and prevention. The contest is open to eligible youth nationwide. All submissions are eligible to count for up to 10 hours of community service and for each of the winners, a donation will be made to a nonprofit of their choosing. The contest is now open and runs until May 20, 2022.

Below are some tips from the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Department of Health and Human Services to raise awareness and prevent cyberbullying that can inspire contest entries and be used to handle situations in everyday life:

Talk about bullying to reduce stigma and identify potential instances of cyberbullying

Plan for what to do if witnessing or experiencing bullying

Teach youth to treat others respect and practice inclusivity

Create positive community environments that build confidence and social skills

If bullied, immediately stop communication and block the person via digital channels

Speak up if you feel uncomfortable with the comments or actions of someone

Understand the possible warning signs of emotional distress

