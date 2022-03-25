Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminsher Celebrates 750+ Positive Reviews

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is an Advanced Serum Designed to Help Minimize The Appearance of Discoloration

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher now has over 750 positive reviews across multiple platforms. Designed by Dr. Steven Gundry, world-renowned heart surgeon, bestselling author and medical researcher, this breakthrough formula was created with potent polyphenol-packed extracts to address the appearance of skin types with age spots, sun spots, brown spots and liver spots. Dark spots can often give your skin an uneven, blotchy tone, but by minimizing their appearance with Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher, you can help promote a revitalized, age-defying look.

Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher from Gundry MD, Celebrating 750+ Positive Reviews (PRNewswire)

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is a breakthrough formula that contains cutting-edge ingredients that help minimize the appearance of sensitive skin types affected by dark spots such as age spots, sun spots, and liver spots. Through its potent yet gentle ingredients, Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher promotes the appearance of healthier and a more vibrant skin tone while also helping it fight against the appearance of new dark spots. Gundry MD placed some of the finest polyphenol extracts available in the formula to ensure the serum has powerful, effective ingredients. The powerful antioxidant properties in Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher helps protect your skin tone against environmental factors that can damage, age, and discolor skin pigmentation. Containing only high quality ingredients, this product comes in an easy-to-use 1 oz. dropper bottle and recommended to apply daily to your dark spots.*

Key Ingredients in Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

Blueberry Fruit Extract - A source of polyphenols and antioxidant phytonutrients that resveratrol, a polyphenol that helps reduce oxidative damage to help promote the look of firmer and toned skin.*

Acai Fruit Extract - A powerful antioxidant and rich source of polyphenols including vitamins: B1, B2, B3, E and C that contain high levels of essential fatty acids such as Omega 3.

Sweetesse Arctic Meadowsweet Extract - A potent polyphenol that is an efficient oxygen radical scavenger that helps provide several benefits for the skin.*

Superox-C - Extracted from the Super-Fruit Kakadu plum, this extract contains one of the world's highest Vitamin C content – about 100 times more than an orange.

Brightenyl - A ground-breakinging ingredient that uses the skin's natural micro-flora – the stratum microbium.

Granpowder Lumière-DP - A fine powder that has real Diamond Powder to help give skin a healthy glow and decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.*

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Customer Reviews

"This is the best serum I have ever used! In 2 months I've gotten rid of several age spots! I've always had freckles but the age spots are dark and much larger. My skin is softer . I'm so glad I read your study because you explain how it REALLY works !! Thank you Dr GUNDRY!"* - Judy, 2/14/22

"I was amazed at how quickly my lighter dark spots began to disappear. I could literally see a difference after just a couple of days. I am now working on the darker more stubborn spots but they are beginning to go. I am thrilled Dr. Gundry. Thank you."* - J. Gibson, 2/5/22

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

How to Use Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher?

This advanced serum can easily be added to your daily skincare routine. The suggested use of Gundry MD's Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is to apply a dime-sized amount twice daily to dark marks, age spots, sun spots or discoloration.

Where to Buy Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher?

Gundry MD's Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $120.00 with a 90-day refund guarantee (minus shipping and handling).

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health-booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , MCT Wellness , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day refund guarantee if you are not satisfied.

For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Steven Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox™ which details his famous Plant Paradox Diet. Dr Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code released March 2022. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com.

