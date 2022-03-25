HAUSER CELEBRATES ELTON JOHN'S 75TH BIRTHDAY WITH NEW MEDLEY "MY GIFT IS MY SONG"

HAUSER CELEBRATES ELTON JOHN'S 75TH BIRTHDAY WITH NEW MEDLEY "MY GIFT IS MY SONG"

Global Superstar to Perform Today on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic

2CELLOS Farewell Tour Kicks-Off March 26

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global superstar cellist HAUSER shares an emotionally charged new musical medley "My Gift is My Song" in tribute to his friend, Sir Elton John, on the artist's 75th birthday. The medley includes electrifying renditions of beloved Elton hits "Your Song," "Candle in the Wind," "Rocket Man," "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word," and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" – Listen HERE and watch the accompanying music video HERE.

A special performance of the medley will debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic, premiering today at 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT. Click HERE to watch.

Of the medley, HAUSER comments: "'My Gift is My Song' is the best and only way to show my affection and gratitude to the great Elton John. Wishing a very happy 75th birthday to my dear friend. Elton, thank you for your constant love and support." Alongside today's announcement, a contribution has been made to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The companion video was recorded at the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, Hungary, accompanied by the SoulAir Choir of Budapest and the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, as conducted by internationally acclaimed conductor and composer Steven Mercurio. Sir Elton John hand-picked HAUSER and 2CELLOS to perform as the opener for his live show and as part of the iconic singer's band. With "My Gift is My Song," HAUSER pays homage to one of the most iconic artists in musical history, Sir Elton John.

This week, the world-renowned 2CELLOS will begin the 2022 Dedicated World Tour. Kicking off on March 26 in Chicago, IL, with dates through April, the U.S. tour includes shows at New York's Barclays Center (April 3) and Los Angeles' legendary Hollywood Bowl (April 15). Known for their sensationally high-energy performances and genre-bending musical releases, 2CELLOS have brought the instrument to new heights, amassing billions of fans along the way. In addition to Sir Elton John, they've also performed alongside musical greats like Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age and George Michael, to name a few. Their latest album, Dedicated was recently released as an Extended Edition, featuring three brand new bonus tracks, via Sony Music Masterworks, including Ed Sheeran's wistfully beautiful " Castle on the Hill ," The Beatles' moving ballad "Yesterday" and Linkin Park's slow-building epic " Castle of Glass ."

With the Dedicated Tour marking a remarkable 10-year run for the 2CELLOS, HAUSER is ushering a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator. Along with "My Gift is My Song," he recently debuted an addition to his "Pirates of the Caribbean" series, this time performing "He's A Pirate" featuring the Urban Verbunk Dance Group, equipped with a stunning music video. Fans can expect more solo material and exciting announcements to come. Watch the cinematic visual HERE .

2CELLOS – 2022 U.S. DEDICATED TOUR DATES:

March 26, 2022 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

March 28, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

March 30, 2022 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

March 31, 2022 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 01, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

April 03, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

April 05, 2022 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

April 06, 2022 - Durham, NC - DPAC

April 08, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

April 10, 2022 - Grand Prairie, TX - The Theatre at Grand Prairie

April 12, 2022 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center

April 14, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

April 15, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

April 16, 2022 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

EUROPE TOUR DATES:

May 11, 2022 - Budapest, HUNGARY - Budapest Arena

May 12, 2022 - Vienna, AUSTRIA - Stadthalle

May 13, 2022 - Łódź , POLAND - Atlas Arena Łódź

May 15, 2022 - Munich, GERMANY - Olympiahalle

May 16, 2022 - Berlin, GERMANY - Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 18, 2022 - Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Prague O2 Arena

May 20, 2022 - Milan, ITALY - Mediolanum Forum Assago

May 23, 2022 - Belgrade, SERBIA - Stark Arena

May 25, 2022 - Ljubljana, SLOVENIA - Arena Stozice

May 26, 2022 - Ljubljana, SLOVENIA - Arena Stozice

May 28, 2022 - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS - Ziggo Dome

May 29, 2022 - Paris, FRANCE - AccorHotels Arena

May 31, 2022 - Brussels, BELGIUM - Paleis 12

June 02, 2022 - London, UK - SSE Wembley Arena

June 03, 2022 - London, UK - SSE Wembley Arena

September 15, 2022 - Barcelona, SPAIN - Palau San Jordi

September 17, 2022 - Madrid, SPAIN - WiZink Center

September 20, 2022 - Zagreb, CROATIA - Arena Zagreb

AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:

November 24, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

November 25, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

November 26, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

November 29, 2022 - Perth, AUSTRALIA - RAC Arena

December 02, 2022 - Melbourne, AUSTRALIA - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

December 04, 2022 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

