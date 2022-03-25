Indo-US Collaboration Formed to Advance Orthopedic Research and Education

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Orthopedics, a recognized figure in orthopedic treatment and surgery located in Fort Myers, Florida, and Shalby Advanced Technologies, a division of Shalby Hospitals, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, announced today an Indo-US collaboration to form Advanced Orthopedic Centres of Excellence at 11 multispecialty Shalby Hospitals in India and form Shalby Orthopedic Centres of Excellence in Fort Myers, Florida, and across India. Dr. Ron Gardner of Gardner Orthopedics made the announcement today at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Ill., a gathering of surgeons and health professionals championing advances in musculoskeletal care.

"This collaboration will lead to reproduceable high-quality and improved outcomes in our joint replacement patient population in the US and India through the exchange of orthopedic research and technology," said Dr. Ronald Gardner, CEO, Gardner Orthopedics.

The joint initiative includes:

Conducting educational seminars for medical and engineering professionals to advance knowledge transfer between India and US.

Developing short-term travelling fellowships between the two countries for direct experience participating in actual healthcare delivery systems.

Pioneering new learnings and training tools to improve the technical aspects of advanced orthopedic surgery.

Collecting valuable patient data from these high-volume surgery centers in both countries to help improve outcomes.

"Shalby Multispecialty Hospital is one of the leading orthopedic centres of India and the largest joint replacement centre in the world, and we value the partnership with Gardner Orthopedics to mutually advance joint replacement surgery, education, research and technology," said Dr. Vikram Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Shalby Ltd, parent company of Shalby Advanced Technologies.

About Gardner Orthopedics: Gardner Orthopedics in Fort Myers, Florida, is dedicated to educating and treating adult patients with orthopedic needs. The medical staff is led by Ronald Gardner, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in orthopedic surgeries and sports medicine.

About Shalby Advanced Technologies: Shalby Advanced Technologies is a subsidiary of Shalby Limited, established by Dr. Vikram Shah in 1994 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which operates a chain of 11 multispecialty hospitals across India with more than 2,000 hospital beds. Shalby commands 15 percent market share of organized joint replacement surgeries in India.

