InventHelp Inventors Develop Cleaning Station for Shopping Carts(LAX-1370)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a system to prevent the transfer of germs and bacteria between users of shopping carts," said one of two inventors, from Glendora, Calif., "so we invented the SPARKKLE. Our design could increase the sanitary conditions of any shopping cart."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to sanitize a shopping cart after each user. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and diseases. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also offers a time-saving alternative to manually cleaning carts. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores and other shopping establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1370, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

