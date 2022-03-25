MP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds MP Materials Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MP).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/mp-materials-corp-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=25116&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased MP Materials between May 1, 2020 and February 2, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 25, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (ii) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the business combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (iii) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-business combination were overstated; (iv) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (v) MP Materials' ore at the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law