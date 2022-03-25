TRIUMPH GROUP WINS LOCKHEED MARTIN PRODUCTION CONTRACTS

BERWYN, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that its Actuation Products & Services operating company has secured a multi-year contract with Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, to produce equipment for the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopter. Triumph will provide all equipment for the Main Rotor Blade Folding System, Main Rotor Lag Damper System and Main Rotor Brake System.

This strategic follow-on contract will contribute significant work for Triumph's Seattle location, the company's focal point for innovation. Sikorsky is ramping production to deliver 200 aircraft under the CH-53K program of record. With this multi-year contract, Triumph will provide continuous and increasing equipment deliveries through the production ramp up.

"This new contract reflects Triumph's systems and engineering expertise, which were critical in the development of these complex systems and detail components," said William Kircher, Executive Vice President, Triumph Systems & Support. "Sikorsky is a valued, long-term customer and we're pleased to extend our partnership into the next phases of production. Triumph's substantial shipset content on the CH-53K reflects the trust that Sikorsky places in us to deliver quality hardware on time."

Triumph's Actuation Products & Services provides design, manufacturing and MRO services for products and systems including hydraulic pumps and motors, actuators, fuses, accumulators, valves and manifolds, and carrier launched aircraft holdback bars. Triumph Actuation Products & Services maintains a unique capability for systems engineering and integration, as well as hydromechanical and electronics in-house development. It also serves as the integration focal point for Triumph, specializing in motion, control and power systems for commercial, military and rotorcraft aircraft.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

