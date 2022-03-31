Curbio Recognized by Comparably as a Top D.C. Workplace

POTOMAC, Md., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay later home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, has once again been recognized by Comparably. The company has ranked #7 on Comparably's Best Places to Work 2022: Washington DC Metropolitan Area list, and has received a nod on their Best Sales Teams list.

Comparably's lists are derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees who provided anonymous feedback on Comparably's website over the past 12 months. Nearly 20 different workplace culture categories were measured, from compensation, leadership and work-life balance to professional development opportunities, perks and benefits.

"It makes me incredibly proud to see Curbio being recognized by Comparably as a best place to work. Curbio has always been centered around our employees, who are all so talented and passionate about transforming home improvement for real estate. I want to thank each one of them for all that they do to make our success possible," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "I also must congratulate Norman Weissberg, SVP of Sales, and his incredible team for their recognition as a Best Sales Team. Our sales organization at Curbio is top-tier, and I couldn't be more thrilled to see them being honored."

This is far from the first time that Curbio has been recognized for its exemplary leadership and company culture. The company has been certified as a Great Place to Work®, was named a Next Gen 100 workplace by RippleMatch and was named the second-fastest growing company in the D.C. area by the Washington Business Journal. Curbio CEO Rick Rudman was named a 2021 Best CEO by Comparably, and a 2022 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia. Curbio has also been continuously recognized for its success as a tech-powered home improvement solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Best in Biz, to name a few.

To learn more about career opportunities at Curbio, visit https://curbio.com/careers/. To view the complete list of Comparably Award winners, please visit www.comparably.com/awards.

About Curbio

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

