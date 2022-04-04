MemorialCare Partners with TytoCare to Expand Telehealth Offerings with Remote Physical Examinations During Virtual Visits TytoCare's unique telehealth solution brings a holistic, forward-thinking health solution for both current and prospective MemorialCare patients exclusively to the Orange and Los Angeles County Region

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the global healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination solution for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, announced a partnership with MemorialCare, a leading, innovative nonprofit health system in Orange and Los Angeles Counties. MemorialCare is the only health system in the region to offer this capability to its patients. The partnership was announced at MemorialCare's Presidents' Partnership event on Friday April 1, 2022.

The integration of the TytoCare solution into MemorialCare's current telehealth appointments enables physicians to provide patients with enhanced remote care with in-depth, physical examinations. Through the partnership with TytoCare, MemorialCare will expand its virtual care options, differentiating it from other local providers, while ensuring that telehealth remains a pillar of patient care. Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth will remain a vital resource for patients and health systems as they increasingly adopt virtual primary care, enabling patients to stay on top of their health without the need for in-person visits. This is especially true for those with mobility issues.

"MemorialCare is committed to finding ways to enable patients to manage their health through a personalized healthcare experience and ensure that no matter their circumstance, they have easy access to clinic-quality examinations from the comfort of home," said Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., President and CEO of MemorialCare. "TytoCare enables us to do just that."

TytoCare's FDA-cleared handheld examination kit enables users to perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measure heart rate and body temperature, which are key for treating many acute and chronic conditions. This allows health care clinicians to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients remotely.

"We're excited to work with MemorialCare to offer comprehensive virtual care that's intuitive and accessible for both patients and providers," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and

Co-Founder of TytoCare. "As health systems look to permanently incorporate and expand their telehealth options in the post-pandemic landscape, they've come to realize that audio/video-only telehealth isn't enough to provide patients with the quality of care they demand. TytoCare's reimagining of triage and virtual primary care will allow patients to benefit from simple, efficient, and accurate exams from the comfort of home."

MemorialCare is using TytoCare to enable patients to perform guided medical exams with MemorialCare providers remotely. Once they have a device, patients can access enhanced video visits 24/7 via MemorialCare's Virtual Urgent Care. During a TytoCare appointment, providers can diagnose and treat conditions as well as provide a prescription, if needed. TytoCare exam data is sent via an encrypted, secure network and is stored on MemorialCare's HIPAA-compliant cloud. The visit is also downloaded into MemorialCare's electronic medical record system and integrates seamlessly with myChart, enabling flexibility and ease-of-use for both patients and providers. In the coming months, MemorialCare plans to expand its partnership with TytoCare to employer worksites with the TytoClinic solution, enabling employees to be assessed and treated on-site.

"The pandemic really brought to life how virtual equipment can be used," said Dr. Mark Schafer, CEO, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "By expanding our virtual care options, we support our patients in receiving secure, convenient, and quality care at home, at work, or on-the-go."

TytoCare devices are available for purchase here via MemorialCare and the device is HSA and FSA eligible. MemorialCare patients, as well as non-patients, can purchase the devices and connect with MemorialCare providers.

To celebrate the partnership, MemorialCare brought together leading voices in healthcare at its 17th MemorialCare Presidents' Partnership event titled, "The Great Transformation," on April 4, 2022. Executive leaders from UnitedHealthcare of California, Purchaser Business Group on Health, Morgan Health, Gallagher, Centivo, and the LBL Group came together to discuss the future of innovative healthcare. For more information on the event please visit www.memorialcare.org/pp2022.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 120 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

About MemorialCare Health Services

MemorialCare is a nonprofit integrated health system that includes leading

hospitals – Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, and Saddleback Medical Center; award-winning medical groups – MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; Select Health Plan; and convenient outpatient health centers, urgent care centers, imaging centers, breast centers, surgical centers, physical therapy centers and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

For more information, visit memorialcare.org.

