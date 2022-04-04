Olympus Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with EndoClot Plus, Inc.

Partnership will usher in new clinically differentiated solutions for the GI market while further strengthening Olympus' leadership in hemostasis, EMR and ESD

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, announced today a strategic distribution agreement with EndoClot® Plus, Inc. (EPI). EPI technologies complement Olympus' leading portfolios in GI endoscopy and the company's overall medtech strategy. EPI technologies provide new options in the fast-growing hemostasis space as well as providing an important addition to the Olympus portfolio supporting EMR and ESD, procedures for the endoscopic removal of polyps, adenomas, early-stage cancers and other gastrointestinal mucosal lesions.

"We are very excited to partner with a market-leading company in bringing our breakthrough technologies to market," said Stephen Heniges, President, EPI. "With Olympus behind our solutions, we expect that market penetration will be swift and the real winners will be GI healthcare providers and their patients."

EPI is a privately held medical device company, creating innovative biomaterial therapeutic solutions for GI Endoscopy. The company is based in Santa Clara, Calif., and has operations in Suzhou, China.

"GI Hemostasis continues to be an area of focus for the GI EndoTherapy Business Unit," said Mike Callaghan, Global VP/General Manager EndoTherapy for Olympus Corp. of the Americas. "The EndoClot partnership reinforces our commitment to broaden our portfolio with clinically differentiated technologies that we can offer to our customers who treat patients with GI bleed disorders. I'm pleased that together with EndoClot, we will usher in a new standard of care in GI."

Product news related to the Olympus agreement with EPI is expected to be announced at the upcoming Digestive Disease Week (DDW) being held in San Diego May 21-24, 2022.

