Unanet CRM by Cosential Receives 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

DULLES, Va., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon), architecture, engineering and consutrction (AEC) industries, today announced that that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Unanet CRM by Cosential as a 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

Unanet CRM by Cosential is a cloud-based CRM and proposal generation software used to win business and accelerate growth purpose-built for AEC firms. The software is designed to help business developers, marketers and firm principals manage the complex task of connecting with contacts, prioritizing and pursuing top qualifying opportunities, accelerating delivery of accurate proposals, and seamlessly managing their pipeline.

The 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers. This is the second time Unanet's CRM software has been honored by the experts at TMC and CUSTOMER Magazine.

"Unanet CRM by Cosential delivers predictability and accountability to the business development process for AEC and GovCon firms, but it's most important advantage is the frictionless user experience which brings CRM to where the users are in the email and on the go," said Akshay Mahajan, general manager of Unanet CRM by Cosential. "Unanet's CRM coupled with its ERP give AEC firms and government contractors a powerful and industry-leading platform on which to grow and manage pursuits with intelligent insights."

With over 32,000 users, Unanet CRM by Cosential is the system of record for all relationships and business pursuits within an AEC and GovCon firms. The software has helped firms uncover more than 1.5M opportunities and win nearly 500,000 projects.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Unanet with a 2022 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Its Unanet CRM by Cosential solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Unanet in 2023 and beyond."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

