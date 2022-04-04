US LBM ACQUIRES ARIZONA TRUSS MANUFACTURER AND SUPPLIER CROWN COMPONENTS

National building materials distributor grows presence in Metropolitan Phoenix area

PHOENIX, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Crown Components, a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses in the metropolitan Phoenix area.

Founded in 2014, Crown Components serves framing and building contractors for residential, multi-family and light commercial projects. Crown Components manufactures all types of pre-assembled roof and floor wood trusses in a variety of shapes and systems, and provides full turn-key manufacturing services including materials takeoffs, truss design and jobsite delivery.

Crown Components operates a nine-acre facility in Tolleson, Ariz. that services the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale market.

"We are excited to partner with US LBM, one of the top companies in the building materials industry, to further our growth and offer even more value to our customers and employees," said Crown Components Co-President and General Manager Jeff Oitzman, who along with Bob Barrette, will continue to lead day-to-day operations.

"The Crown Components team has a great culture of hard-working and dedicated associates and is well known for its top-quality production and service," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We are excited to partner with Crown Components, which complements our other operations in the region, to expand in the growing Phoenix Metro market."

Other US LBM divisions in Arizona include R&K Building Materials and Rosen Materials.

Coil Partners acted as financial advisor to Crown Components.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

