VADM (Ret.) Terry Benedict Joins Systems Planning and Analysis as Executive VP

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., is pleased to announce that Vice Admiral Terry Benedict, USN, Ret., has joined the company as Executive Vice President for Naval, Nuclear, and Critical Infrastructure Programs. Since completing his Navy career, Vice Admiral (Ret.) Benedict has served as Chief Operating Officer of Blue Origin and Operations Manager for the Nuclear Security and Operations Group at Bechtel. He also served on SPA's Board of Directors from 2019­–2021.

Vice Admiral (Ret.) Benedict was associated with the Navy's Strategic Systems Programs for thirty years, where he held ten different positions, ultimately serving as Director for eight years (2010-2018). Before assuming command of Strategic Systems Programs, Vice Admiral (Ret.) Benedict also served as Program Executive Officer for Integrated Warfare Systems, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy.

"We are honored and excited to have Terry Benedict join our executive team," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "Terry has had a tremendously successful career and brings exceptional leadership, knowledge, depth of experience, and dedication to the mission that our customers know to expect from SPA. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard the SPA team."

A 1982 graduate of the US Naval Academy, Vice Admiral (Ret.) Benedict began his naval career as a Surface Warfare Officer, eventually transferring to the Engineering Duty Officer community. He holds a master's degree in Engineering Science from the Naval Postgraduate School and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. In addition, Vice Admiral (Ret.) Benedict is a graduate of the Advanced Program Management course at the Defense Acquisition University, the Executive Leadership Course at Carnegie Mellon, and is a certified Project Management Professional. He is currently a board member of Draper, Cambridge, MA, and a member of US Strategic Command Senior Advisory Group, Stockpile Assessment Team.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative and leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

