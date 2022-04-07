Pilot Company Raises $1M for Save the Children Ukraine Crisis Relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Ukraine as well as those who have already fled the country will soon receive additional and much-needed assistance on behalf of Pilot Company, its team members and guests who came together to raise a total of $1,153,000 for Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Save the Children is sending essential food deliveries from Romania, over the border into Ukraine to be distributed by partners in the country. The essential items will be delivered to Internally Displaced persons who are mainly women and children. Save the Children staff prepared the deliveries and packed them into vehicles for transport. (PRNewswire)

This amount includes 100% of the donations collected from guests who rounded up their purchase* at more than 650 participating U.S. travel centers and restaurants, and an additional $100,000 gift from Pilot Company.

"The devastation in Ukraine is heartbreaking," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. "We've seen how our round-up giving campaigns can quickly make a difference thanks to the support of our team members and guests, and we are again in amazement of their generosity and compassion. This $1 million will help Save the Children meet the urgent and growing needs of children and families in Ukraine and the region. Thank you to everyone who joined us in this critical effort and to Save the Children for providing lifesaving assistance to the people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine."

Save the Children is providing relief for children and families inside Ukraine as well as in neighboring countries through delivering food, water, hygiene kits, voucher assistance, and other humanitarian programs. The organization aims to reach 10 million children and their families impacted by the Ukraine crisis. Donations to Save the Children help make possible their ability to provide essential assistance, such as:

$50 can provide 10 warm, cozy blankets to children displaced from their homes

$100 helps supply a month's worth of nutrition food to a family in crisis

$175 can provide five families with emergency shelter materials

"Save the Children is extremely grateful for Pilot Company's support in response to the devastating crisis in Ukraine," said Luciana Bonifacio, Chief Development Officer, Save the Children. "The funds raised will enable us to distribute critical emergency supplies and where possible, establish safe spaces for children, ultimately helping protect impacted children and families in Ukraine and neighboring countries."

More information on Save the Children is available at https://www.savethechildren.org/. To learn more about Pilot Company and its longstanding commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about.

*Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewable fuels and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share.

Pilot Flying J is changing its corporate name to the Pilot Company to reflect its continued growth in the retail and energy sectors.

