GAME CHANGER! University of St. Thomas-Houston Offers Free Tuition for Eligible Freshmen this fall

HOUSTON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready, Houston! Under its bold, newly launched St. Thomas Promise program, the University of St. Thomas-Houston (UST), a premier, private Catholic university known for academic excellence, will offer FREE tuition and fees to eligible full-time freshmen students admitted for fall 2022. This game-changing opportunity, like the University itself, is open to students of all faiths.

"UST is meeting a need for families who are struggling with the rising costs of daily living. UST's mission has always been about serving our community and there are a lot of talented students out there who need an opportunity and someone to care by assisting them and their family. We feel great about offering the St. Thomas Promise because these students have earned this with their hard work!"



Arthur Ortiz, Vice President for Enrollment Management & Student Engagement

Eligibility Requirements

First-time freshmen college students with a 3.4 or higher high school GPA* who are from families with annual incomes of $40,000 or less may take advantage of this offer.

Eligible students must file the FAFSA form and be eligible for federal and state aid. UST's FAFSA Code is 003654. This St. Thomas Promise of free tuition also includes free tutorial services plus a mentor for the first year to help ensure a successful transition to college.

There is no application fee.

The St. Thomas Promise is renewable for up to four years, provided family income remains in the same qualifying range.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the Admissions Office 713-525-3500 or go to Campus tours daily fromContact the Admissions Office 713-525-3500 or go to www.stthom.edu/admissions to sign up for a tour.

Applications will be accepted while funds last. Apply here

Learn more at promise@stthom.edu

Why Would UST Give Free Tuition?

"The St. Thomas Promise allows us to deliver the same excellent private education that UST is recognized for to deserving students who would not otherwise be able to afford college," Dr. Richard Ludwick, UST President, said. "It's a huge opportunity at no cost to these students that will change people's lives and financial situations, and it is right in line with our Catholic mission."

Attend a Free Information Session, Instant Decision Day

To learn more about the St. Thomas Promise Program there will be a free virtual information session on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. There is no password required to join the zoom info session.

Or, attend an in-person session with onsite instant admission offer on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at Jerabeck Athletic Center, 4000 Mt. Vernon. Parking available on the street or for $10 in Moran Parking Garage, corner of Graustark and West Alabama at 3807 Graustark, 77006.

Or, call the hotline (business hours) at 346-998-6102 to talk to a representative about this offer.

*3.4 or higher GPA is adjusted and based on a 4.0 scale.

**The St. Thomas Promise Program is not available to transfers, Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) or Associate of Applied Sciences (AAS) students.

About the University of St. Thomas

The University of St. Thomas is a comprehensive university, grounded in the liberal arts. Committed to the unity of all knowledge, UST offers programs in the traditional liberal arts, professional, and skilled-based disciplines. Graduates of the University of St. Thomas think critically, communicate effectively, succeed professionally, and lead ethically.

