InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory for Sink Cabinets (LGT-146)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to protect the bottom interior kitchen and bathroom cabinet surfaces against leaking plumbing fixtures," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the DRAIN TRAY J N. Our design eliminates the potential for standing water under a sink enclosure."

The invention protects a sink cabinet enclosure against leaks. In doing so, it ensures that the bottom sink enclosure remains dry. As a result, it helps to prevent water damage, mold and mold spore development. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

