SOLMETEX, LLC, ACQUIRES DRYSHIELD, INC.

-- Combined Organizations Plan to Expand Adoption of Innovative Dental Treatment Isolation Technology --

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. and FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solmetex, LLC, the dental industry's leading provider of amalgam separators and other waste compliance products, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of DryShield®, a dental innovator of in-treatment patient isolation products, combining high suction evacuation, bite block, tongue shield and oral pathway protector into one technology. DryShield enables dental practices to treat patients more efficiently, while bringing a new level of comfort to patients in procedure. With Solmetex's recently announced acquisition of Sterisil, a leading innovator of dental unit water line infection control products, the combined company will result in a diversified business and category leader in dental water treatment and patient safety management for the U.S. and global dental markets. This includes a commitment to strengthen and expand partnerships based on assisting both individual dental practices and Dental Service Organizations in managing highly efficient businesses with patient safety at the forefront.

DryShield brings a history of innovation in the development of dental technologies designed to bring unmatched levels of ease, comfort and safety to dentists and their patients and, as part of the Solmetex offering, will expand its continued focus on developing and implementing treatment focused technologies.

Gene Dorff, Solmetex Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This is a transformational time for Solmetex and the addition of DryShield to our platform will ensure growth and expansion into other technology areas where we believe Solmetex will be successful. We will continue to deliver excellent customer service, and high-quality, reliable products to all of our business partners and the patient populations they serve. I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with the team to execute our future growth plans."

Dr. Lan Nguyen, DryShield founder, added, "We have worked diligently to stay close to our community of dentists when developing DryShield. We believe Solmetex is perfectly positioned to expand adoption and usage of this treatment changing technology, with the leadership, organization, and resources to help us achieve our next phase of growth."

Thien Nguyen, DryShield co-founder/CEO, offered, "We are excited to work with the Solmetex team to accelerate and scale DryShield across the dental industry markets both domestically and internationally. Solmetex brings a world-class organization and complementary set of capabilities, including commercial and financial resources to take DryShield to the next level."

Solmetex is a portfolio company of Avista Capital Partners ("Avista"), which together with other shareholders, is providing equity capital, operational oversight, and strategic counsel to help ensure the success of the newly combined company.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT SOLMETEX, LLC

Solmetex provides waste management services through a series of specialized processes and systems that cost-effectively remove mercury from the waste stream and offers additional dental waste solutions. The company's NXT Hg5™ Series of Amalgam Separators and recycling program, which treat dental wastewater, is highly regarded as the best solution for regulatory compliance. Solmetex is widely recognized as the single trusted source for comprehensive environmental solutions for the dental waste needs. For further information, visit www.solmetex.com.

ABOUT DRYSHIELD

The flagship DryShield solution is a patented autoclavable isolation system that combines all the tasks of a high-suction evacuator, bite block, dry angles, cotton rolls, and gauze in one sleek device. This intelligent breakthrough in isolation was the result of years of R&D innovation, designed by a dentist for dentists. We then listened to our customer community and introduced the single-use mouthpiece option to serve the needs of certain hospitals, government organizations, and practices in need of the added convenience. DryShield represents a commitment to creating new products that dentists see value from every day. For more information, visit www.dryshield.com.

ABOUT AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Founded in 2005, Avista Capital is a leading New York-based private equity firm with nearly $8 billion invested in more than 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across six sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, operational oversight, and senior counsel, which helps drive growth and performance, while fostering sustainable businesses and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.avistacap.com.

Media Contact:

Kristin Ansted

Solmetex, Director of Digital, Trade & Compliance

kansted@solmetex.com #508-466-3287

Daniel Yunger / Jon Morgan / Hallie Wolff

Kekst CNC

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com / jonathan.morgan@kekstcnc.com / hallie.wolff@kekstcnc.com

