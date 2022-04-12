Arkose Labs Positioned as a Strong Performer in Newly Released Independent Research Report on Bot Management

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer among vendors in a new report titled The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022.

"We are pleased to be named a Strong Performer in bot management by Forrester." Kevin Gosschalk , CEO, Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs was among the evaluation of the 15 solution providers that matter the most in bot management. Forrester analysts assessed the companies across 25 discrete criteria. Arkose Labs was designated as a Strong Performer, based on strategy and current offering. It received the highest score possible in the innovation roadmap criterion.

"We are pleased to be named a Strong Performer in bot management by Forrester. We believe that stopping automated attacks is crucial to securing the digital economy and ensuring that consumers are kept safe online," said Arkose Labs founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk . "We invest heavily in research and development so that as the threat landscape shifts and fraudsters move from creating trained bots to intelligent bots, our technology can deter them by making it more expensive for fraudsters to attack our customers."

The new Forrester report advises enterprises to look for providers that:

Detect and deter the most sophisticated bots.

Demonstrate continued research and innovation on bot threats.

Support the full range of stakeholders impacted by bots.

The report says, "While Arkose's strategy is sound across the board, the standout area is innovation. The company follows a structured innovation plan, has significant R&D investment, owns a large patent portfolio, and has 'graduated' several research projects into the product.

"Look for Arkose to continue to invest in its already strong attack response and to provide a unified view of bot and human fraud." The report continues to say, "Attack response is one of Arkose's strengths — customers can configure granular response strategies in the UI but also benefit from automated rule management. Arkose provides a native library of over 200 visual and behavioral puzzles along with frictionless 'proof of action' challenges and basics like blocking and misdirection."

Its assessment of Arkose Labs concludes by saying, "Those facing account and identity fraud and seeking tailored attack responses should engage with Arkose Labs."

You can read more about the bot management report here .

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication," the company offers the world's first $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, Tokyo, Japan, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

