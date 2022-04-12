BigID Introduces Cookie Consent Management to Automate Privacy Compliance

Manage and track cookie consent to comply with privacy regulations and deliver data transparency to customers

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced the release of cookie consent for BigID.me, a privacy-on-demand solution to manage data rights and preferences. Cookie consent enables organizations to comply with global privacy regulations by collecting user consent before tracking data.

Global privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), has made it mandatory for websites to capture consent from visitors and allow them to control their data privacy preferences. According to 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, 81% of consumers are less likely to shop with a brand or merchant in the future if they are not given the option to opt in or out of cookies when using their website or app.1 Consumers have become more aware of data privacy and expect transparency on what personal data is being collected and how it is being used.

BigID.me's cookie consent management allows organizations to build trust with customers and simplify global privacy compliance:

Automate website scanning to manage and categorize third party cookies and trackers

Customize the cookie banner with regulations by user location and language

Store and track all records of consent for audits

"Despite the panic over the coming "cookiepocolypse", this sort of tracking is still a central component for any modern-day enterprise - and thus any privacy program," said Heather Federman, Chief Privacy Officer at BigID. "BigID.me enables privacy teams to simplify and centralize this process by having a one-stop for managing all consent preference capabilities."

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

