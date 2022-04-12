CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Virtual Investor Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Spotlight Event

Live video webcast with moderated fireside chat with members from the CNS Pharmaceuticals management team and featuring Key Opinion Leader, Samuel A. Goldlust, MD, on Thursday, April 14th at 11:30 AM ET

HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced it will participate in the Virtual Investor Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Spotlight event on Thursday, April 14th at 11:30 AM ET.

For the spotlight event, John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals will be joined by Key Opinion Leader Samuel A. Goldlust, MD, to discuss GBM, the unmet need and the work CNS Pharmaceuticals is doing to advance Berubicin for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer.

Dr. Goldlust is a leading Neuro-Oncologist who currently serves as the Pitkin Chair in Neuro-Oncology and Medical Director of the Brain and Spine Institute, John Theurer Cancer Center and an investigator in the Company's global potentially pivotal study of Berubicin.

Berubicin is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Anthracyclines, a class of anticancer agents that are among the most powerful chemotherapy drugs and effective against more types of cancer than any other class of chemotherapeutic agents, are designed to utilize natural processes to induce deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage in targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation. Berubicin treatment of brain cancer patients appeared to demonstrate positive responses that include one durable complete response in a Phase 1 human clinical trial conducted by Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Berubicin, was developed by Dr. Waldemar Priebe, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Company is currently conducting a potentially pivotal global study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Berubicin in the treatment of GBM.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

Additionally, the Company is advancing the development of its WP1244 drug technology portfolio, which utilizes anthracycline and distamycin-based scaffolds to create small molecule agents and is believed to be 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Preclinical studies of WP1244 demonstrated high uptake in the brain with antitumor activity. CNS Pharmaceuticals is evaluating the use of WP1244 in the treatment of brain cancers, pancreatic, ovarian, and lymphomas.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties.

