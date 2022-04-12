DAD GRASS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF GEORGE HARRISON 'ALL THINGS MUST GRASS' COLLECTION IN CELEBRATION OF THE LEGENDARY MUSICIAN'S SEMINAL 1970 ALBUM

George Harrison Signature Edition Pre Rolled CBD + CBG Joints, Paraphernalia and Merch Available Now On Dadgrass.com And Dealers Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National cannabis brand Dad Grass announced a collaboration with one of the most influential artists of modern history, music legend George Harrison. With more to be revealed in the coming months, the collaboration kicks off with the release of a signature All Things Must Grass Collection featuring federally legal pre-rolled CBD + CBG joints, paraphernalia and merchandise. Dad Grass honors the late musician and celebrates the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece All Things Must Pass by rolling up a range of light-hearted and laid-back cannabis products.

All Things Must Grass Special Blend 5 Pack (PRNewswire)

Headlining the All Things Must Grass Collection is the Special Blend George Harrison Dad Grass Five Pack , a pack of pre-rolled joints crafted from a mix of organic CBD and CBG hemp flower responsibly grown right here in the USA. This peaceful balance of the two most enlightening cannabinoids, CBD for physical harmony and CBG for mental clarity, serves as an ode to George's mystic blend of cultures, styles and times.

"We tend to shy away from the high test blow-your-mind weed that kids are into today," said Ben Starmer, Co-Founder and CEO of Dad Grass. "For this project, we set out to create a mellower kind of joint, something that blended together the type of high quality, low potency, and all-natural flower that was around when George was 'having a laugh' back in the early 70s. Just a classic smoke for a classic bloke."

The low dose organic hemp flower used for these joints, as well as all Dad Grass products, contains less than 0.3% THC meaning that it won't get you stoned to the bone.

"These Special Blend joints should take you back to the good ol' days when smokin' a doobie helped you tune in, gave you a pleasant-but-manageable buzz and put you in a chilled out euphoric mood," said Joshua Katz, Co-Founder of Dad Grass. "

Directly inspired by the iconic artwork and creative spirit of All Things Must Pass, the collaboration also features paraphernalia and co-branded merchandise including a pack of George Harrison signature rolling papers , a rolling tray , and a very special edition All Things Must Grass Dad Stash . This version of Dad Grass's fan-favorite stashing system disguises a pack of Special Blend joints as an All Things Must Pass double cassette box so fans can hide their grass in plain sight.

ABOUT DAD GRASS

Dad Grass is reviving the mellow sensibility of the casual smoke. Available in a variety of classic configurations, Dad Grass's 100% Organic hemp CBD & CBG pre rolled joints, tins of flower and full spectrum tinctures serve up a clean buzz without the fuss. Their special collections of merch and apparel pay tribute to the timeless staples of dad style. Past, present and future. Like your parents' stash, they keep things easy and dependable, never fancy or complicated.

Instagram: @dad.grass

Media Contact:

Peter Quinn / BB Gun Press

peter@bbgunpress.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dad Grass