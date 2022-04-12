Ellucian to Expand Strategic Partnership with PowerSchool

RESTON, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it is expanding its partnership with PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software in K-12 education. Ellucian and PowerSchool will collaborate with the shared goal to better support career and education pathways for students from kindergarten through college.

Ellucian and PowerSchool will collaborate to improve upon how their solutions work together, allowing for a deeper understanding of K-12 student outcomes and how they can affect college and career pathways. In addition, PowerSchool is integrating its PeopleAdmin higher education talent management, faculty management and interoperability products with Ellucian's Experience platform. The partnership will improve the experience for joint customers focused on supporting faculty and better student outcomes.

"Building on a strong relationship with PowerSchool, our enhanced collaboration brings together the leading technology solutions providers in K-12 and higher education," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Together with PowerSchool, Ellucian will gain greater insight into drivers of student success. As a result, we'll be able to help our higher education customers develop programs that align with student interests and needs, and we can explore new solutions to support evolving career and education pathways and long-term learning."

"We are excited to take this next step in our relationship with Ellucian," said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. "At PowerSchool, our mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their own way. Through our collaboration with Ellucian, we can help ensure students' experiences within the K-12 ecosystem are reflected on in a way that best helps prepare and support them in college, careers, and life."

This expanded relationship between technology solutions leaders in K-12 and higher education has the potential to provide visibility to institutions on both ends of the education spectrum, including better college and career preparedness, improved student retention, and ultimately higher graduation rates.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

