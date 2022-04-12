InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Coaster to Keep a Beverage Cool (MHO-113)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient coaster that would prevent your drink from getting warm while relaxing in warmer environments like at the pool or on the patio," said an inventor, from Bellevue, Neb., "so I invented FREEZEABLE COASTERS. My design would ensure that a beverage is cold and refreshing to the last sip."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved coaster for beverages. In doing so, it helps to keep the beverage cool without the use of ice. As a result, it prevents watery beverages and beverage waste. The invention features a durable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, bars, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp