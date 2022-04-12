Kindred Group's Q1 report 2022 and invitation to conference call

Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday 28 April 2022 at 07.30 (CEST)

VALLETTA, Malta, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CEST) which is web casted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q12022.

To participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please call:

SE: +46 8 505 58 351

UK: +44 33 3300 9268

US: +1 646 7224 957

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

