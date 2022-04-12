Mendix Enterprise Low-Code Brings E-Homes to Life While Addressing the Key Issue of Our Time: Global Warming and Sustainability

E-homes Service Provider Econic Debuts Mendix-built Digital Field Services and Business Operations Platform to Speed Up Residential Energy Transition from Natural Gas to Electric

BOSTON and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, announced that Econic , an e-homes service provider, has used the Mendix enterprise low-code platform to build a field services and business operations solution to digitalize and streamline all business-critical workflows. The innovative solution dramatically accelerates residential energy transition and leverages low-code technology to fight global warming and foster sustainability.

The new platform, named Eos after the Greek goddess of the dawn, supports Econic's mission of turning every home that is powered by natural gas into an e-home: a sustainable and comfortable house that is fossil free and generates its own electricity. To support this mission, they've created a holistic, digital environment including tailor-made apps and portals for its stakeholders, like home owners, project managers, internal staff, and contractors. Using Eos, they can manage all orders, deliveries, assets, supplies, quotations, agreements and invoices leading to process efficiencies, transparency, and massive acceleration of the residential housing sector's energy transition.

Achieving this is an important goal for the US and European market. By signing the Glasgow Climate Pact at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021, nations across the world have committed themselves to turn the 2020s into a decade of climate action and support. One of the goals of the pact is to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030. Econic, a fast-growing Dutch company with offices in Amsterdam and Aachen (Germany), is leading the charge in Europe and has developed an innovative business that contributes to this goal by helping homeowners, contractors, and housing associations massively accelerate the transition to fully electric e-homes so the carbon footprint of consumers can be dramatically reduced.

To reach those numbers, Econic needed to digitalize the whole value chain and ecosystem of field services. "We wanted to go ten times faster without compromising on scalability or customer experience," said Mike Out, head of digital strategy and customer experience, at Econic. "We knew the traditional way of developing a platform wasn't an option. We were already familiar with low-code. However, we have very specific needs as we have a unique proposition offering the entire scope from advice to realization for energy transition. After reading Forrester and Gartner reports on low-code vendors and hearing about various successful use cases, our team decided to work with the Mendix enterprise low-code platform."

Operating system for the energy transition

At Econic, they refer to Eos as the operating system for energy transition, and like any good operating system it must have the capability of integrating many different systems. "We need to integrate applications such as Power BI, MessageBird, Exact, Zendesk, Aircall and a wide range of data monitoring solutions," said Out. "Mendix makes it very easy to integrate systems from our logistics partner while using data from our smart meters, which we can analyze to better serve our customers."

Mendix partner CLEVR advised the business team at Econic on how to transform a value chain and ecosystem that has been traditionally non-digital. To cater to Econic's needs, CLEVR designed Eos, a unified system with overview, insight and seamless workflows for all business critical processes ranging from scheduling a work order, digital sign-off, online scheduling, quotation tooling, supply management and invoicing. The platform also features five-tailor made portals for different stakeholders like home owners, project managers, internal staff and contractors. "The Mendix platform enables us to build unique solutions and makes an ERP system redundant. It basically provides us with a workflow machine with which we can digitalize 90% of our simple processes so we have more time to think about new, smart solutions to further enhance the customer experience," said Out.

Eos was built in just four months and migration to the new platform was flawless. Econic is now able to speed up the energy transition significantly by doing twice as many e-home installations per day, due to smarter resource management, lower costs and offering unique value to partners and clients. Also, customer service agents can handle double the amount of tickets. "Thanks to the flexibility and customizability of low-code, we can build a more efficient operation and a pixel perfect experience for our customers and our field service engineers that can be continuously optimized," Out stated.

Using the Mendix application also allows Econic to deliver assignments completely digitally. Eos provides functions like digital video inspection and smart forms which makes its processes transparent, data-driven, scalable and ultimately leads to increased customer satisfaction. The latest addition to Eos is a modular e-home configurator in which consumers can put together and customize their own e-home.

"The fact that Econic's internal stakeholders quickly changed their thinking from 'its an IT project' to 'we're a digital company' illustrates a key benefit of using the Mendix platform to transform and modernize the enterprise," said Hans de Visser, vice president of product management at Mendix. "We're very proud to contribute to Econic's goal to lead the energy transition in the housing market and look forward to seeing what other innovative features their development team will add to the platform in the future."

"We can be an example for the industry by doing things differently and going faster and further than anyone else," stated Joris Jonker, CEO of Econic. "Energy and installation companies try to offer experiences like ours but are struggling as it's very complicated to unite all these elements in one platform. "With Eos, we can share the blueprints of our success and offer the platform to our partners and potentially even to our competitors. For now, we're focused on our ambitious roadmap that includes making certain modules available on the Mendix Marketplace for others to leverage."

