Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck Honored with the Late Virgil Abloh at the Fashion Scholarship Fund FSF Live Event Supporting the Next Generation of Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") is proud to announce its CEO, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, was honored alongside the late fashion industry luminary Virgil Abloh at the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) 85th Annual Awards Celebration: FSF LIVE for his support of The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation's partnership with the FSF, dedicated to promoting diversity in the fashion industry by mentoring and preparing the next generation of industry talent. As a long-standing partner of the FSF, NMG donated over $550,000 to the organization with funds raised through the generosity of corporate giving, brand partners, technology and marketing partners, and customers. Additionally, NMG hosted this year's FSF Scholars for programming at the Bergdorf Goodman flagship in New York City.

Late designer, fashion industry leader, and global trailblazer, Virgil Abloh, was honored alongside van Raemdonck for his impact on fostering equity and inclusion across the fashion industry, including through the establishment of his "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund benefiting Black students. FSF LIVE, the organization's annual fundraiser, took place at The Glasshouse in New York City on April 11, bringing together industry leaders, alumni, educators, mentors, and supporters, while also celebrating the 2022 class of 123 Scholars, including 23 recipients of the Virgil Abloh™ "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund.

"I am humbled to be honored at FSF LIVE. I believe that passion, accompanied by showing up as your authentic self, leads to success. When you are passionate about what you do, you will undoubtedly devote your time, effort, and energy to going above and beyond in everything you do. As an openly gay CEO in the luxury fashion industry, I believe that when you show who you are, proudly and fearlessly, you have the freedom to dedicate your energy solely to creating a positive impact. Your honesty and transparency will help foster trusted relationships and pave the path to success. I hope to share these values with the next generation of fashion industry leaders," says CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

As part of the celebrations, NMG and the FSF hosted the FSF Scholars at the Bergdorf Goodman flagship ahead of the FSF LIVE event on April 11. The Scholars attended a Careers in Fashion-themed panel featuring Linda Fargo, SVP Fashion and Store Presentation, Bergdorf Goodman, Bruce Pask, Men's Fashion Director, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, Paolo Riva, GM, Brand Partnerships & Merchandising, Neiman Marcus, Ali Mize, Director, ESG, Belonging, & Corporate Philanthropy, Neiman Marcus Group, and Mecca Hodge, Assistant Buyer, Neiman Marcus and 2021 Recipient of the Virgil Abloh™ "Post-Modern" Scholarship, followed by an exclusive guided tour of the iconic NYC-based luxury store. The panel was moderated by Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus, and Board Member, Fashion Scholarship Fund, and Peter Arnold, Executive Director, Fashion Scholarship Fund.

"NMG has been a trusted partner in the FSF's work to promote diversity in the fashion industry by mentoring and preparing the next generation of industry talent. Geoffroy, Lana, and NMG's commitment and dedication to uplifting and empowering rising talent in the fashion industry has fostered creativity and community that will leave a lasting impact on FSF and our scholars," says Arnold.

Since 2019, The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation has been a proud partner of the Fashion Scholarship Fund, helping to fund scholarships, promote diversity in the fashion industry, nurture rising talent via the company's Executive Development Program (EDP), and provide executive leadership to the FSF board of directors, of which, Lana Todorovich has served as a board member of for four years, fully supporting their mission.

Beginning February 2022, NMG activated a three-month-long point-of-sale fundraising campaign in all 37 Neiman Marcus stores, raising proceeds to be contributed directly to the Virgil Abloh "Post-Modern" Scholarship, as well as help establish a new co-branded scholarship between Neiman Marcus Group and the Fashion Scholarship Fund to support diverse youth studying sustainable and ethical fashion. NMG also hosted a panel of industry leaders that celebrated the legacy of Virgil Abloh, and the company's commitment to Black talent in the fashion industry, moderated by Nikki Ogunnaike, Digital Director, Harper's Bazaar. Van Raemdonck himself has championed NMG's partnership with the FSF and worked to uplift the next generation of fashion industry leaders, encouraging those from all backgrounds to pursue their passions and create change in the industry.

About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business. We lead with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our strategy of integrated luxury retail is about creating long-term relationships. It's this connection that creates emotional and high lifetime value potential with everyone we serve. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Investments in data and technology allow us to scale a personalized luxury experience. Our brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

About Fashion Scholarship Fund

The Fashion Scholarship Fund is the foremost fashion-oriented education and workforce development nonprofit in the U.S. The FSF works directly with the country's most talented young students from diverse backgrounds and awards over $1 million each year in scholarships to help these students succeed in all sectors of the industry including design, merchandising, marketing analytics, and supply chain. The FSF also provides scholars with a wide range of internship and career opportunities, mentorship, networking, professional development, and unprecedented access to the industry's most influential leaders and companies.

