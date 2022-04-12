Limited Run of 420 Nacho Cheese "Buds" Celebrate the Year's Dopest Holiday

PARK CITY, Utah , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, announced today a joint collaboration with Doritos, the #1 flavored tortilla chip brand, in honor of 4/20. The tasteful limited-edition drop reimagines Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds, with the pocket-sized offering taking on a nacho cheese aesthetic reminiscent of a Doritos chip. The first 100 customers to snag a pair of the exclusive buds will receive a limited-edition Skullcandy x Doritos dust tray. The collaboration will roll out globally on April 12, exclusively on Skullcandy.com.

SKULLCANDY AND DORITOS SATISFY THE SENSES WITH JOINT 4/20 COLLABORATION (PRNewswire)

"It's no secret, there's a more intense hunger for snacks and tracks on what has become a legitimately recognized cultural holiday, and we're stoked to be feeding that," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. "Skullcandy and Doritos are proud to support those who are boldly themselves. We're excited for 4/20 enthusiasts to pop in their buds, sink into the couch and get lost in the music."

Each package of the 4/20 Skullcandy x Doritos Dime true wireless buds are hand-numbered for exclusivity and feature the unmistakable Doritos Nacho Cheese print in blazing Doritos Orange or Doritos Red colorways.

Skullcandy x Doritos Limited-Edition 4/20 Dime True Wireless Earbuds – $34.99 MSRP

Premium audio quality

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Full suite of media controls on the buds with ability to use either bud solo

Auto on/connect with secure, noise-isolating fit

IPX4 sweat and water resistance

Micro-USB charging case with snap lid and integrated lanyard

Fearless use replacement policy

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, and on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc., which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

(PRNewsfoto/Skullcandy) (PRNewswire)

