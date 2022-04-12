SVN | Three Rivers Commercial Advisors Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN | Three Rivers Commercial Advisors, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm and part of the SVN® brand, is excited to announce a major move for their office's headquarters.

After seven years of owning the commercial real estate business, Managing Directors Jason Campagna and Keane George have signed a lease to move the corporate office's headquarters from 309 Smithfield Street to the PPG Place complex in downtown Pittsburgh.

SVN | Three Rivers Commercial Advisors has established itself as a top commercial real estate brokerage in the Greater Pittsburgh area. The new office supports the accelerated growth of SVN | Three Rivers Commercial Advisors and enables the firm to expand client service offerings in the Pittsburgh market.

"PPG [Place] offers us the ability to be in one of the top office buildings, not only downtown, but in the entire Pittsburgh region. Our goal with our new office design will be to offer our team the perfect balance of private offices and collaborative workspace," said Mr Campagna.

"The amenities PPG offers our Advisors is unmatched," added George. "With interior parking, meeting rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness facility – coming soon, shuttle and close proximity to Market Square, this new location gives us the ability to attract top talent and offer private offices for our existing commercial Advisors."

Growing to over 30 employees, SVN | Three Rivers Commercial Advisors is looking forward to providing new Advisors who join the team with a private office, a perk not commonly offered by traditional commercial real estate offices.

In seven years, SVN | Three Rivers Commercial Advisors has quickly become one of the top commercial real estate firms in the Greater Pittsburgh market offering commercial and multifamily sales and leasing as well as property management. Out of 200+ offices in the entire SVN® network, SVN | Three Rivers Commercial Advisors was ranked in the top five in 2021.

SVN is one of the few commercial real estate firms that markets all of its properties to the entire brokerage and investment community. Participating in approximately $20.4 billion in sales and leasing transactions in 2021, SVN Advisors shared commission fees with co-operating brokers in order to close more deals in less time and at the right value for clients. Advisors also reap the benefits of our SVN Live™ Open Sales Meetings, cloud-based leading-edge technology, and national product councils. This open, transparent and collaborative approach to real estate is the SVN Difference.

For more information on SVN | Three Rivers Commercial Advisors, visit www.svnthreerivers.com

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN's unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com. All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

View original content:

SOURCE SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors