Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management Provides Signature Voice Sponsorship for First Site-Focused Diversity Conference in the Clinical Trials Industry

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management, a global Contract Research Organization and full-service Diversity Organization, is supporting the Society of Clinical Research Sites' (SCRS) upcoming Diversity Site Solutions Summit as a Signature Voice Sponsor. This first-in-kind Diversity Summit focuses specifically on research site needs related to knowledge and best practices to recruit, engage and retain diverse patient populations.

The Inaugural Diversity Summit will be held in Austin, Texas on 20 May 2022 immediately followed by the SCRS Oncology Summit 21-22 May 2022. Diana Foster, PhD, CEO of Total Diversity and VP, Strategy and Special Projects and Diversity Awareness Lead for SCRS, has designed the impressive one-day agenda featuring critical content delivered by industry thought leaders.

Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, MD, MPH, Total Diversity's Chairman of the Board, Former 20th U.S. Surgeon General and member of the President's COVID-19 task force, will be leading the opening fireside chat discussing the experiences and lessons learned with diverse enrollment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

