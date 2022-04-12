Vodafone selects Anodot for faster detection and resolution of network interruptions to further improve customer experience

Anodot's AI- and ML-powered autonomous network and services monitoring platform will help optimise Vodafone New Zealand's network performance visibility to maximise service uptime

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodafone New Zealand has selected Anodot , the autonomous business monitoring company, to transform network performance visibility to improve customer experience. Through advanced anomaly detection, Anodot will help Vodafone identify, diagnose, and resolve potential service interruptions that result in a loss of connectivity, ideally before customer service is impacted.

Vodafone operates approximately three million connections for consumer and business customers across Aotearoa New Zealand, with a mobile network that covers 98.5% of the country's population. On any given month, Vodafone customers consume around 1.1 billion mobile and fixed line phone minutes, while using over 26PB (which is 26million GB) of mobile data and 166PB (which is 166million GB) of fixed line data.

Due to the vast amount of data Vodafone New Zealand must monitor and analyse to ensure service uptime, it uses Anodot's dynamic AI-driven monitoring technology to distill billions of data events into single, scored, network operations alerts. These high-fidelity alerts enable Vodafone New Zealand's network operations teams to immediately know when customer experience has begun to degrade and to quickly determine why it's happening, so incidents can be resolved with minimal impact to network and service uptime.

"We know how important reliable connectivity is to New Zealanders, so it's ideal if we can detect and resolve potential service issues wherever possible before our customers experience interruptions," said Tony Baird, Head of Wholesale & Infrastructure, Vodafone of New Zealand.

"Anodot's ability to analyse the high volumes of data that we generate daily allows us to identify in real-time the business-critical anomalies in our network, to enable our teams to maintain consistent operations in order to deliver an enhanced customer experience. While there will inevitably be unexpected weather occurrences or third-party connectivity issues such as power outages to cell sites or construction activity that damage underground cables, Anodot provides another layer of defence so we can better detect network occurrences and keep our customers connected wherever possible," continued Baird.

"Telco service providers like Vodafone New Zealand must generate and process a vast amount of data from multiple sources to ensure service uptime across their complex network environments," said Amir Kupervas, Telecom Managing Director, Anodot. "Anodot monitors granular performance and telemetry data in real-time across the entire telco stack from all network types, layers and domains, allowing communications service providers (CSPs) to understand what is happening across their networks. These capabilities will give Vodafone New Zealand full visibility into service degradation incidents and provide the swift time-to-resolution its customers require."

Anodot's easy-to-use anomaly detection technology combines performance and fault monitoring to give CSPs an end-to-end view for real-time detection of service-impacting incidents. Anodot immediately learns the normal behavior of all business metrics and constantly monitors each metric in real-time. Its correlation engine connects anomalies across all data stacks, identifies events and contributing factors, and slashes time to detection and remediation.

For more information on Anodot's network performance monitoring, please click here. For real time information about Vodafone's network and customer impacting events, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/help/network-status/

About Vodafone New Zealand

Vodafone New Zealand is one of Aotearoa's leading connectivity companies and we offer a range of broadband, mobile and technology products. We believe every New Zealander will thrive with access to the world's best digital services and network technology. We maintain almost three million connections to consumer, business and public sector customers, as well as partner with world-leading brands to offer best-in-class ICT services to organisations in Aotearoa and beyond. Vodafone New Zealand is owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management and we are now a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz

About Anodot

Anodot's Business Monitoring platform uses machine learning to constantly analyze and correlate every parameter of a business, providing real-time anomaly alerts and forecasts in context. Fortune 500 companies – from digital businesses to telecoms – trust Anodot's patented technology to reduce time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80 percent. Anodot is headquartered in Virginia and Israel, with sales offices worldwide. To learn more, follow Anodot on LinkedIn and Twitter .

