BOSTON'S OWN GRILLO'S PICKLES NAMED THE OFFICIAL PICKLE OF THE BOSTON RED SOX

2 for $1 Dill Pickle Spears and Other Pickle-Inspired Snacks Now At Fenway Park

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With baseball season in full swing, Boston-based Grillo's Pickles steps up to the plate as the official pickle of the Boston Red Sox. New England baseball fans can visit the Grillo's Pickle Stand at Gate K (the Family Zone) to grab fresh pickles and pickle-inspired snacks between innings.

This is the first time that Grillo's is partnering with the Boston Red Sox, a long awaited collaboration between two Boston-bread brands. "Grillo's Pickles was born in downtown Boston and has been captivating locals since its inception in 2008, so it only made sense for us to finally team up with the best team in baseball," says Eddie Andre, Grillo's Director of Brand Experience. "We hope they will become a Fenway favorite and that the fans will enjoy them as much as we do!"

The pickle stand features 2 for $1 Dill Pickles, a Pickledilly Melt comprised of crunchy pickle spears, melted cheddar, cream cheese and crunchy fried onions served on a toasted, King's Hawaiian® pretzel slider bun and a Bloody Mary Burger featuring a seasoned burger patty, bloody mary aioli, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted King's Hawaiian® bun, served with a skewer of pickle spears and sliced salami. Grillo's Pickles are also included in select sandwiches at the King's Hawaiian concession stand located in the right field concourse.

In continued celebration for the return of baseball, Ebbets Field , the vintage athletic apparel manufacturer, has created Grillo's themed, limited-edition hats and jerseys. Pickle fans can visit GrillosPickles.com to scope out the merchandise and can follow both @grillospickles and @ebbetsvintage for news about a social contest kicking off 4/18. Throughout the baseball season, pickle-lovers can also take a selfie sporting Grillo's attire in front of the Grillo's concession stand at Fenway Park and tag @grillospickles , for a chance to instantly win a free pickle jar coupon.

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of chips , wholes and spears and Pickle de Gallo . For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com

