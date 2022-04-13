Businessolver Announces Keynote Speakers, Agenda for 2022 Vision Conference

HR technology leader centers agenda for annual benefits conference around building healthy, dynamic, diverse organizational culture as cure to the Great Resignation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in Saas-based benefits technology and services, announced the keynote speakers and agenda for Vision 2022, an annual gathering for clients and partners to engage with industry experts to develop and improve benefits strategies for today's diverse workforce. The all-virtual two-day event will be held June 23 and 24.

This year's Vision theme is MAKE YOUR MARK, calling to mind the term, originally from archery, that references where an arrow hits the target. Although the last year or so may have been hit or miss, so to speak, for employers as they navigated the pandemic and Great Resignation, Businessolver's Vision agenda features two dynamic keynotes and a full session slate led by industry experts designed to help HR/benefits leaders refocus their attention and energy toward hitting nothing but bullseyes in 2022.

"As employers nationwide navigate workforce and economic recovery from the pandemic, employees—through the Great Resignation—are making themselves clear: Organizational culture, specifically those defined by flexibility and support for them as a whole person, will be what wins the day in the new war for talent," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver CEO and President. "This year's Vision event will help leaders gain similar clarity and intention around what that looks like—especially in the HR and benefits function, with a focus on the strategies and technologies needed to use organizational culture as a way to drive successful recruitment and retention, high employee engagement, sustained operational efficiency, and positive business growth."

Dynamic keynote speakers to anchor packed agenda



In addition to Shanahan's annual "State of the Industry" address outlining key business and technology trends for professionals to watch and prepare for, Businessolver has confirmed two vibrant speakers to keynote the two-day Vision event.

Ginger Hardage, former Senior Vice President of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, will set the tone for Vision with her opening keynote address on June 23, detailing the characteristics of an unstoppable culture—similar to the one she built during her more than two decades at Southwest.

Day one will round out with a beautiful mixture of live music and motivation, as keynote speaker Jade Simmons will broaden attendees' definition of diversity, unlock dormant creativity, and help them find greater momentum to innovate work to transform the organization's culture for the better.

Additional sessions during Vision 2022 will help HR/benefits leaders:

Effectively address employee mental health, by better understanding burnout and boredom and how they can hide or highlight larger psychological issues.

Hold leaders accountable—with data and deliverables—to upholding their organization's diversity, equity, and inclusion values.

Hartford . Transform employee experience and benefits delivery, through strategic small-group meetings with representatives from Businessolver's exclusive Pinnacle Program TM partners and Visionary sponsors Allstate, Aura, Cigna, and The

Honor industry excellence, at the second-annual Solvies . Vision attendees will gain inspiration from their HR/benefits peers—honorees from within the Businessolver client family who exemplify its four pillar values: Perform, Engage, Innovate, and Give Back.

Find complete details about Vision 2022—including registration information, full agenda, speaker list, and sponsors at www.businessolver.com/vision.

