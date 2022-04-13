FalconX Becomes First & Only CFTC Registered Cryptocurrency Swap Dealer

Fast-Growing Digital Asset Platform is First-to-Market with Regulated Crypto Derivatives Trading for U.S. Institutional Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX, a digital assets and cryptocurrency platform for institutional investors, today announced it is now the first and only cryptocurrency swap dealer registered with the National Futures Association (NFA) and one of the first crypto-focused Primary Level Members of the International Swaps & Derivatives Association (ISDA).

The registration solidifies FalconX as the most comprehensive prime broker for digital assets, offering the only platform that gives institutional investors access to the fast-growing OTC crypto derivatives market to conduct safe and regulated trading.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to bring regulated derivatives trading to the U.S.," said FalconX CEO and co-founder Raghu Yarlagadda. "With this registration, we're creating a venue for our clients to trade OTC crypto derivatives, while delivering the trust and security our institutional partners expect."

With this new registration, FalconX clients can now enter into forwards, options and swap transactions with the industry's most trusted framework. Clients will not incur changes to their operational processes using FalconX's established standards for timing, valuation and confirmation. By partnering with FalconX as a regulated counterparty, investors can offer crypto derivatives to their client base with well-managed risk exposure.

With most of the crypto derivatives trading volume on exchanges outside the U.S., domestic institutional investors have had limited access—until now. FalconX is the first registered U.S. crypto swap dealer, offering complete digital asset management on the only crypto trading platform built exclusively for institutions.

"The crypto derivatives ecosystem is at a critical growth juncture, and we are very excited to help accelerate its trajectory by providing simplified, regulated access to OTC derivatives for our institutional clients. As a principal dealer, we always have our clients' best interests in mind," Yarlagadda said. "It's also a huge opportunity for us to be a market leader while offering our signature service to a wider range of investors."

As the first primary member of the ISDA with a crypto focus, FalconX will collaborate with ISDA in developing contractual and operational standards for crypto derivatives, creating guidelines for the broader cryptocurrency industry on how to provide secure, regulated access to OTC derivatives.

To learn more about crypto derivatives trading on the FalconX platform or get started today, visit https://falconx.io/ .

About FalconX

FalconX is a fully comprehensive digital asset platform that allows institutions to access and manage all of their crypto strategies through a single interface and seamless workflows, making it easy to execute trading, credit and clearing all in one place. FalconX's crypto-as-a-service offering powers leading banks, FinTech institutions, and investment applications to easily add crypto to their product offerings with a goal of enabling the next billion users to enter the crypto space. The company is backed by investors including Accel, Altimeter Capital Management, American Express Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Chicago, Bengaluru, and Malta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn .

