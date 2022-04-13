Pixelworks Empowers iQOO Neo6 with Differentiated Visual Experience for Mobile Gaming

Introduces Expanded Picture Quality Enhancements and Customizations to Further Elevate the Immersive Visual Experience

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest iQOO Neo6 smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with a high definition and ultra-smooth gaming experience, while also enabling advanced picture quality enhancement options for diverse content applications to deliver always-optimized visual enjoyment.

The iQOO Neo6 smartphone features a 6.62-inch AMOLED flat screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and supports refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. The iQOO Neo6 smartphone is built on the advanced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and powered by Pixelworks' innovative visual processing technology, which adds leading display capabilities that emphasize and further elevate the immersive visual experience for mobile gaming.

Through the collaborative efforts of iQOO and Pixelworks, the iQOO Neo6 features a new Game Appearance Reproduction mode to restore the original artistic intent of visualized game content. The iQOO Neo6 also incorporates a number of advanced gaming filters to enhance visual display effects, including dedicated filters for specific games as well as customized filters that independently adjust the display contrast, saturation, hue and brightness. Additional general display filters can be utilized across all games, such as Vivid, Highlight, Soft, Old Retro, Snow Blindness Prevention and Low Light Enhancement modes. For example, Low Light Enhancement mode can help gamers find previously hidden adversaries lurking in the dark more quickly, and an innovative Snow Blindness Prevention mode that reduces the glare caused by strong light to improve the visibility of content details. Collectively, these extensive filter options empower iQOO Neo6 users with the ability to choose and create the most immersive game atmosphere and outperform their gaming opponents.

The iQOO Neo6 is equipped with Pixelworks' visual processor to achieve significantly improved visual performance through the following supported display attributes:

MotionEngine ® Technology — Pixelworks' patented MotionEngine ® technology (MEMC) optimizes the content of low frame rate animation to high frame rates of up to 120 Hz, which ensures ultra-smooth motion quality while preserving original artistic intent of game creators. Additionally, Pixelworks' distributed processing offloads GPU workload to reduce overall system power consumption, which in turn prevents overheating and extends game play on mobile devices. The solution is also uniquely optimized to boosts the display performance for more than 20 popular mobile games, including Honkai Impact 3 , Perfect World , Genshin Impact , King of Glory , and Game for Peace .

HDR Enhancement — Converts SDR (standard dynamic range) format video and game content to HDR (high dynamic range) in real-time to present expanded color scales and details. For video content, the solution improves the saturation and contrast of images, while minimizing power consumption. The function is specifically tuned for use on numerous leading video Apps, including BiliBili, Tencent Video, iQIYI, Youku, Douyu and HuYa Live. For gaming content, the solution leverages an ambient adaptive color gamut to display a more true-to-life gaming environment and also includes a series of optional, user-selected filters to further customize the appearance and improve game performance.

Absolute color accuracy — Every iQOO Neo6 smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks patented, high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average Delta E less than 1, which means that the human eye cannot detect any deviation from perfect color reproduction.

Smooth brightness control — In dimly lit environments, the finely tuned, automatic luminance control provided by the Pixelworks visual processor enables ultra-smooth display brightness transitions with an unprecedented 16,384 gradients of brightness, resulting in both reduced screen flash and eye strain.

"iQOO is striving to deliver premium smartphones for mobile gaming that feature excellent performance, outstanding appearance and comfortable control," said Yaojing Yang, Director of Gaming Experience Planning Center, iQOO. "The iQOO Neo6 smartphone has been greatly improved in both core configuration and user experience. In terms of display performance, we are glad to continue the in-depth cooperation with Pixelworks by boosting low frame rate games to high frame rate, and also giving users the option to further optimize the gaming appearance according to their taste, all without the burden of worrying about power consumption. Our continuous improvement aims to raise the mobile gaming experience to a new level, making it possible for users to enjoy the excitement of desktop games on their smartphone."

"It's a great honor to witness the launch of iQOO Neo6 smartphone in conjunction with iQOO's third anniversary!" said Leo Shen, Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "Just like its brand name, which means i Quest On and On, iQOO's adherence to the persistent pursuit of performance, exploration of innovation and strong focus on user experience led the brand to become a pioneer of smartphones for mobile gaming. We believe that with the incorporation of Pixelworks' visual processing technology, the iQOO Neo6 will again demonstrate innovative visual quality for mobile gaming and expand its consumer base with enriched visual enjoyment."

