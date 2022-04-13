Publicis Health Media Announces Additional Talent and Programming for PHM HealthFront 2022

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health Media (PHM) today announced additional talent that will be joining the 2nd annual PHM HealthFront, a two-day event taking place April 27-28 in New York City that addresses the unique industry needs of healthcare organizations outside of the market-agnostic Upfronts and NewFronts.

Publicis Health Media Announces the PHM HealthFront 2022, the Industry's Healthcare-Focused Upfront (PRNewswire)

The HealthFront is designed to explore the latest healthcare innovations and marketing opportunities to forge new connections for the benefit of brands and their consumers. Content sessions from partners and sponsors, including Everyday Health, Healthline, Remedy Health, Phreesia and Audacy will supplement impactful announcements and innovative product introductions exclusively for PHM clients.

PHM has gathered a roster of celebrities and talent to help guide the HealthFront 2022 experience. In addition to talent announced in February, other special guests will include Medical Director, Housing Works & MSNBC/NBC News Medical Commentator, Dr. Lipi Roy; Past President of American Medical Association and Medical Editor-in-Chief At Large of Everyday Health, Dr. Patrice Harris; Author and Life Coach, Jay Shetty; Editor at Large of CNET, Brian Cooley; Univision Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Juan Rivera; Host of the Inside Mental Health podcast at Psych Central, a Healthline Media company, Gabe Howard; Sonic Strategy Director for Studio Resonate, Steve Keller; Chief Medical Social Media Officer at Jefferson Health, Austin Lee Chiang, MD, MPH; National Director for Artificial Intelligence, Health and Life Sciences at Microsoft, Tom Lawry; Former Chief Development Officer at NAMI National, Katrina Gay; and DJ Hesta Prynn.

These guests will be participating in thought-provoking panel sessions, keynotes and conversations with industry luminaries and thought leaders on topics such as:

How inclusive investment drives better business outcomes.

The influx of doctors joining the influencer economy.

Amplifying advocacy and trust in content and care.

Artificial intelligence in health.

How to harness the power of sound to improve personal and brand health.

Additionally, PHM and F*ck Cancer, who share a commitment to advancing health and wellness through awareness and education, will be announcing a new partnership at the event. The non-profit will become a primary social impact partner of #PHMLove, the agency's platform for community outreach.

For more information, please visit here.

About Publicis Health Media

PHM is the leading health media agency in the US. We are designed for—and dedicated to—delivering best-in-class solutions that connect people with meaningful health and wellness solutions every day. Guided by our genuine passion for health and wellness, our work across the entire media ecosystem helps real patients navigate the most pivotal moments of their healthcare journeys.

At PHM, we sit squarely at the intersection of Publicis Health, the largest Healthcare Communications network in the world, and Publicis Media, the number one buyer of media in the US. This gives us access to talent, technology and data to help us deliver the market-leading solutions that give our clients true competitive advantage.

While we have grown to be the No. 1 agency in our industry, at heart we're still a startup. It's that energy and spirit of innovation that allows us to create bold and meaningful "health media firsts" for our clients, and to do it all with #phmlove.

Media Contact:

Emily Stockton-Brown

emily.stocktonbrown@mslgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Publicis Health Media