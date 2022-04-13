Royal Oak announces spring season of British culturally themed events in the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the American partner of the National Trust of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the Royal Oak community supports the Trust's efforts to preserve and protect historic places and spaces across Britain forever for everyone.

Cliveden House, the home of American-born Nancy Astor, the first woman to be elected to the British Parliament. Credit: ©National Trust Images/Hugh Mothersole (PRNewswire)

The spring season features online and in-person lectures by Britain's leading curators, gardeners, historians, and writers. Upcoming events include:

Entertaining in Style: Nancy Astor and Nancy Lancaster

Friday April 22 at 6 pm EST in New York City (also available to rent Zoom recording)

Reception & book signing following

Two American-born women and cousins, politician Nancy Astor and interior designer Nancy Lancaster transformed 20th-century British culture with their inspiration in creating the English country house style, as well as their gracious and sophisticated method of entertaining. Their descendants, designer Jane Churchill and photographer Emily Astor will discuss their relatives and show previously unseen family photographs from Cliveden, Nancy Astor's country house as well as several homes owned by Nancy Lancaster.

Spirit of England: Gin's Intoxicating History

Tuesday, April 26 at 2 pm EST. Zoom webinar available live and rental

Ian Cox, Lecturer and Historian

From James Bond's Vesper Martini to the classic summer G&T, Gin is arguably England most famous spirit—now transformed with modern mixology and small batch gin distilleries. The history of the beverage is a rollicking tale involving the British aristocracy and Parliament, class warfare, the consumption of millions of barrels, the deaths of thousands, and more!

Other upcoming events include:

Noble Ambition: The Fall and Rise of the English Country House after WWII

Tuesday, May 3 at 2 pm EST. Zoom webinar available live and rental

Adrian Tinniswood OBE, Noted author

Spitalfields: From Huguenots to Hipsters

Online Walking Tour led by Mark Rowland, London historian and tour guide

Wednesday, May 11 at 2 pm EST. Zoom webinar available live and rental

A Heaven on Earth: William Morris's Kelmscott Manor Revisited

Tuesday May 24 at 2 pm EST. Zoom webinar available live and rental

Jeremy Musson, FSA, Historian and Author

Isle of Wight: England in Miniature

Online Walking Tour led by Rob Smith, tour guide

Wednesday, June 1 at 5pm EST. Zoom webinar available live and rental

