Brex Acquires Pry Financials to Expand Its Software Capabilities for Founders

The acquisition gives founders sophisticated, and yet easy-to-use, tools for cash and financial management.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex , the company reimagining finance for growing businesses, today announced its acquisition of Pry Financials , a software platform with tools designed to enable budgeting, bookkeeping and forecasting, for $90 million.

Brex | Pry (PRNewswire)

Cash flow forecasting and runway planning can make or break a startup. Most startups today, however, don't invest in specialized accounting software and rely on a jumble of spreadsheets to make it all work.

Pry enables founders to project cash flow, track budgets and scenario plan using easy-to-understand dashboards and visualizations. Pry makes it easy to track and categorize revenue and costs, build a financial plan, build customized formulas for forecasting.

"Pry was designed from the ground up to help founders understand their business simply and efficiently. To help them scale, raise their next round of funding or plan an exit," said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and CEO of Brex. "I'm delighted to welcome the Pry team to Brex and excited to deliver such important capabilities to our software platform."

"We are so thrilled to be joining the Brex family," said Andy Su, Pry's co-founder and CEO. "Our goal has always been to help as many founders as possible run their business more efficiently. With Brex's scale and reach, we can have a much bigger impact right away."

About Brex

Brex is a powerful financial stack designed to serve the next generation of growing businesses. By integrating software, services, and products into one experience, we help customers effortlessly extend the power of every dollar, so they're free to focus on big dreams and fast growth—without worrying about wasted spend. We proudly serve tens of thousands of businesses, from small private companies to many of America's most beloved public brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brex