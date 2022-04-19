Surfergirl Gallery presents JOY: an exhibit by 12 women artists. Opening reception: May 19 2022, 6-8PM, 2 Rivington Street, Manhattan.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JOY is sunshine, color, optimism, and it radiates in a small pop-up gallery in New York City.

It shines in many mediums: oil on canvas, photography, mixed media, sculpture, art fashion, poetry, and NFTs. The new commissions were created by 12 women artists in answer to a simple question: what is JOY?

Surfergirl represents a diverse international roster: Fares Micue, Audrey Amelie Rudolf, Adaeze Okaro, Rain Moises, Constanza Laguna, Shana Roark, Candace Ceslow, Jimena Sánchez-Roselly, Erika Ehrman, Irene Marzo, Toni Miller, Patricia Sánchez-Lozano, and Marcia Lorente Howell.

Surfergirl's misson is to get more women artists into museums in our lifetime, change the fact that women only represent 14% of museum wall space and 2% of top auctions.

About Surfergirl

Founded by two women entrepreneurs Marcia Lorente and Carol Murphy, Surfergirl offers emerging women artists from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to showcase in a leading art market.

An artist and granddaughter of two women painters, Marcia began renting gallery space in Manhattan's Lower East Side to circumvent high commissions and an opaque system. She soon discovered hers was the first gallery in New York to only show women artists.

"It wasn't intentional, but once we realized no gallery is exclusively supporting women, we simply had to do it" says Marcia. "I'm doing this for every little girl who wants to make a living in the arts."

Surfergirl can pass most sales proceeds to the artists because it's also a marketing consulting firm for sustainable brands. Its founders are ex-advertising veterans who saw the opportunity for brands to collaborate with artists in creating content and visualizing purpose through a 6-8 week process they call Brand Poetry.

"The world doesn't need more ads, what we do is art-vertising", says Carol. "We believe art has social currency, we're making art accessible while advancing women."

Surfergirl has worked with sustainability pioneers Vital Farms, Tiesta Tea, and Overflow. Companies value how women artists offer a fresh take on marketing communications, and the unique opportunity to sponsor shows and fill their own wall spaces with art while supporting a great cause.

Next, Surfergirl expects to ramp up collaborations with organizations and individuals who share its values to make art accessible and advance women artists.

