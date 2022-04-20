Connatix Continues Growth, Hires Two Senior Roles and Announces Leadership Promotions Across Departments

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix , the leading video technology company for publishers and advertisers, announced today key senior new hires and leadership promotions across its sales, culture, product, and marketing teams.

Deborah Hankin joins as Global Chief People Officer, a new role for the company, overseeing the HR division and employee experience across all Connatix offices. With a human-centric and innovative approach to people and culture, Hankin has held notable senior positions across the industry. Most recently she was Chief Talent Officer at Mediabrands, and prior to that, worked at Real Chemistry (fdba W2O Group) as its Chief People Officer. Earlier in her career she was at SYPartners, a design and innovation management consultancy, where she founded and led the Talent function.

Brady Jones, a 20+ year media industry veteran, joins as VP of North America Business Development, leading the publisher sales division in the Americas. Most recently Jones, while at Yahoo!, led product, strategy, and go-to-market for the global expansion of Yahoo!'s native ads business to third party publishers. Prior to that, he held business development leadership roles at Media.net, Say Media, and Outbrain.

Jenn Chen, previously Chief Revenue Officer, has been promoted to the expanded role of President and Chief Revenue Officer. Chen joined Connatix in 2018 and has led the growth and expansion of the publisher development, buyer, and marketing teams since then. In her new expanded role, she will be charged with managing Connatix's overall strategy, operations, partnerships, and international expansion. Before joining Connatix, Chen was the VP/GM of Programmatic at Sizmek and is also the Co-Founder and President of Givology, a nonprofit platform which connects donors to students in developing countries.

In addition to these roles, Connatix is also announcing several leadership promotions including:

Dor Leitman, formerly VP of AI & Content Automation to SVP of Product, now leading the product team.

Becky Breen , formerly VP of Marketing to SVP of Marketing, overseeing all marketing and communications.

Lauren Rose , formerly Senior Director, Business Development to Head of Account Management, now overseeing the account management team.

Rotem Chen , formerly VP of Operations to SVP of Operations, overseeing business operations and publisher support.

David Kashak, CEO and co-founder of Connatix, says, "We're thrilled to welcome Brady and Deborah to Connatix to help our clients and internal team thrive, and excited to elevate our talented senior team to new roles. This strong team of leaders will help us achieve our goals and supercharge our international expansion and M&A strategies."

About Connatix

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher success. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers and 1,000 advertisers worldwide and was named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company, an AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player, and one of the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, Cluj-Napoca, Romania, and Chicago, Illinois.

