Infor Provides Digital Transformation for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The tribe's growing hospitality portfolio turns to cloud to gain greater efficiencies and transform back-office business operations

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in California has decided to implement the newest iteration of Infor CloudSuite™ Financials & Supply Management and Infor d/EPM to transform its back-office strategy for growth. By migrating from its current system, San Manuel's entities will be operating with a modern ERP system that will empower finance teams with modern, cloud-based tools, allowing the organization to stay modern and agile for continued growth, all while supporting its ultimate goal of creating unforgettable guest experiences.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

After an announcement in 2021 regarding plans for expansion and San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority's (SMGHA) purchase of Palms from Red Rock Resorts, a modern technology system that would help better manage data of its growing portfolio was necessary to help fuel and organize this growth from the start. As an Infor customer the past 18 years, San Manuel trusted that Infor was the right partner to help navigate this move to the cloud and achieve its goal of modernizing core financial applications to transform business operations. As part this digital transformation, San Manuel will utilize Infor CloudSuite applications to streamline processes, in near real time, to help drive adoption, compliance and productivity. With Infor CloudSuite, San Manuel has tools to support productivity, forecast more accurately, and analyze the business more effectively — ultimately gaining greater insight to make more-informed decisions that directly affect bottom-line results and guest interactions.

"We knew Infor was the right partner to help us fuel our growth because of its proven track record and commitment to investing and adding vertical depth to its ERP solutions. They understand the hospitality industry, our needs for right now and our needs for the future," said Toni Pepper, San Manuel's chief information technology officer. "We are very proud of our recent rebrand and expansion plans, and all of the hard work that went into bringing these ideas to fruition. Putting a new technology system in place to automate key tasks was critical so that teams could eliminate administrative burdens and trust the data that was coming to them to make real-time business decisions, so we can put more focus on the guest."

Specifically, the organization will utilize the Infor applications to take better control of financial operations, improve transparency with advanced analytics, consolidate data from disparate sources, reconcile more effectively, and benefit from increased visibility into activities that impact finances across its growing portfolio. Coupled with its existing Infor HMS (Hospitality Management Solution), San Manuel is uniquely positioned to connect every aspect of operations to the guest experience, creating a seamless journey that will help it meet today's and tomorrow's hospitality challenges.

"The hospitality industry is constantly looking for new and innovative ways to deliver personalized experiences without adding administrative burdens," said Jason Floyd, Infor general manager. "Infor offers a complete, scalable, proven suite of solutions designed specifically to support the hospitality industry. By partnering with us, leading organizations such as San Manuel will be able to keep their businesses running with maximum efficiency, so their teams can put more focus on delivering long-term relationships with guests."

About the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic and cultural development. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region. Visit https://sanmanuel-nsn.gov/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 60,000+ organizations in more than 179 countries rely on Infor's 17,500 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

christina.ledger@infor.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor