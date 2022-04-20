Registration Opens for Access Insights Conference 2022

Co-Hosted by IntegriChain and Blue Fin Group

Industry Conference Focused on Strategies to Drive Patient Access and Therapy Commercialization

Features Keynote William Roth, Industry Panels, and Exclusive ICyte Industry Benchmarks

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive data, consulting, and business process platform for market access, today announced that registration is now open to all pharma manufacturers for the Access Insights Conference 2022, now co-hosted by Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company. The Access Insights Conference will be held October 17-19, 2022, at the Marriott Baltimore Harborside. Designed for commercial, operational, and financial teams at pharma manufacturers, the conference will feature industry executive and practitioner panels, exclusive ICyte Benchmarks presentations, and strategic and tactical programs focused on driving patient access and therapy commercialization. Keynoting the conference will be William Roth , General Manager and Managing Partner of Blue Fin Group and a recognized expert on business model development in healthcare, as he examines current industry trends and his vision for the future for commercialization trends by therapy archetype. Details and registration for the conference can be found here .

(PRNewsfoto/IntegriChain) (PRNewswire)

"As the pharma industry continues to evolve to next-generation specialty and precision medicine, manufacturers face increasing payer pressure on access alongside financial, operational, and commercial challenges in bringing therapies to market and managing their product life cycle," said IntegriChain Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer Josh Halpern . "Our conference uniquely focuses on current industry trends, strategies, and data-driven tactics for approaching this new era of market access for GTN optimization, innovative contracting, patient services, channel design, and more. We are excited to co-host this year's conference with our esteemed colleagues from Blue Fin Group, all who are outstanding industry experts, and together we will deliver high-value sessions to our attendees who are commercialing exciting therapies."

About the Access Insights Conference

The three-day Access Insights Conference features leading industry experts, industry executives, benchmarks, strategies, and tactics for data-driven patient access and therapy commercialization.

Executive Summit: Day 1 of the conference features the vision for the future of therapy commercialization and access, insights from rich benchmark reports, and real-world experiences of industry leaders and practitioners.

Topic Sessions: Day 2 will feature 24 topic sessions addressing the following themes and more:

How to capitalize on the promise of gross-to-net optimization

How to make innovative contracting and channel design achievable and successful

How to superpower your patient funnel conversion

How to wade through the waves of data to develop a data strategy plan that delivers meaningful access insights

How to ensure you're compliant with current and potential federal and state regulations including state pricing transparency, copay best price, 340B , and more

Eyes on ICyte: Day 3 is reserved for all ICyte sessions, including the product road map as well as updates on Channel and Patient Data Products, Gross-to-Net SaaS and Managed Services, and Contracts & Pricing Managed Services.

About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support life sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. Blue Fin Group has served more than 300 manufacturers–primarily those commercializing their first asset or large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics. For additional information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on Twitter bluefingroup and LinkedIn.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers pharma's only comprehensive data, consulting, and business process platform for market access departments. We provide the strategy, data, applications, and business process infrastructure for market access and therapy commercialization. More than 400 manufacturers rely on our consulting expertise and ICyte Platform to orchestrate their commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, pharmaceutical innovators can digitalize their market access operations, freeing up resources to focus on more data-driven decision support. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. We are headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; New York, NY, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow on Twitter @ IntegriChain and on LinkedIn .

Contact

Jennifer Guinan, Sage Strategic Marketing, 610.410.8111, Jennifer@sagestrat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IntegriChain