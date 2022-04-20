Spirit Airlines Strengthens Houston Ties With New Aircraft Maintenance Facility

Spirit to add more than 50 jobs at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced a commitment to deepen its roots in Houston with the addition of an aircraft maintenance facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The facility, located along John F. Kennedy Boulevard, will serve as a large aircraft maintenance hangar with offices and warehousing for the Spirit Technical Operations team when it begins its first phase of operations.

The maintenance complex includes two aircraft bays and ramp space for up to four aircraft, as well as warehouse, shops, and office space, and adds an important geographical location to complement Spirit's maintenance hub in Detroit. Spirit plans to staff the facility with more than 50 Houston-based Team Members to maintain and service Spirit's growing fleet, which is planned to gain 24 new planes this year for a projected fleet-wide total of 197 by the end of 2022, and 33 more planes projected for delivery in 2023. As Spirit's network expands, this additional maintenance capacity will be located a short flight away from several of Spirit's busiest stations.

"Maintaining our Spirit Fit Fleet® in top condition is a priority for us every day, and we've picked the perfect additional location for our stellar Technical Operations team as they support our on-going growth," said John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Spirit Airlines. "We're proud to bring the values and commitment to excellence that earned our team the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence to Houston. Thank you to the IAH team for the great 10-year partnership, and we look forward to adding jobs and new maintenance capacity as we grow our presence in the community."

"Houston's strong economic outlook makes our city an attractive ally for corporate growth and expansion in a global marketplace," said Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner. "The new maintenance facility at Bush Airport will add quality jobs in our community. We value Spirit Airlines' commitment to Houston, as they continue to expand services in our city and invest in our workforce."

"Spirit Airlines will enhance their overall daily operations at Bush Airport by adding this new facility," said Director of Houston Airports Mario Diaz. "This will not only benefit passengers all over their network but will elevate the airport guest experience for those who fly out of Houston to the airline's multiple domestic and international destinations."

