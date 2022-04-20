Talentcare Launches Recruitment Marketing Solution to Scale Hiring for Mid-market and Entrepreneur Clients

Partnership with PandoLogic enables clients to attract more of the right job candidates through new AI-powered programmatic job advertising capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talentcare, LLC, the leading platform of solutions to make hiring and retention easy, today announced the launch of its Recruitment Marketing solution enabling clients to scale hiring efforts by attracting more of the right job candidates with new programmatic job advertising capabilities.

"Today's hiring market is fiercely competitive and demands a new approach to attracting talent," said Eric Smith, CEO of Talentcare. "Listening to clients, we heard the need for new ways to reach job seekers and fill open jobs without blowing their budget. As a result, we are pleased to introduce our new performance-based recruitment marketing solution to help clients attract more of the right job candidates by reaching them where they live online," Smith added.

Partnering with PandoLogic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) and leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) hiring solutions, Talentcare's recruitment marketing clients gain access to a new world of AI-powered recruiting technologies and enjoy seamless job posting to thousands of job sites, search engines and social networks. Now clients can benefit from efficiencies in job advertising that were previously only available to large businesses due to cost constraints.

"Like never before, employers need to source creatively and hire quickly to be competitive," said Terry Baker, CEO of PandoLogic. "The ability to identify qualified candidates is a key business advantage. PandoLogic powers recruiting results through advanced AI technology and deep expertise in talent acquisition."

Using innovative programmatic job advertising technology, Talentcare's recruitment marketing campaigns target qualified job candidates across the internet, optimizes campaign performance on budget and candidate volume goals, and leverages AI to learn and double-down on what works so clients achieve their hiring goals.

Recruitment marketing is the latest addition to Talentcare's platform of solutions to make hiring and retention easy. Employers seeking to create a competitive advantage in their recruiting and hiring efforts are invited to connect with us to learn more and request a personalized demonstration.

About Talentcare

Mid-market companies and entrepreneurs trust Talentcare to ensure their growth and profit are never constrained by talent. Thousands of companies use Talentcare's platform of solutions to make hiring and retention of their frontline workforce easy. As a result, clients attract more of the right job candidates, become the employer of choice, and hire loyal, high-performing employees.

Born in Austin, Texas, Talentcare has a habit of listening to its clients and enhances value through a curated partner ecosystem of talent solutions and integrations. Discover the Talentcare difference at Talentcare.com.

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is the leading recruitment marketing and conversational AI platform in North America. Serving the world's most recognizable brands, PandoLogic utilizes advanced AI technology to transform the future of recruiting. PandoLogic's flagship product, pandoIQ, is an AI-enabled talent acquisition platform that empowers employers to reach the right candidates on the right sites for the right price. Making more than 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ automates and optimizes the complexities of job placements at scale and precision levels previously unattainable.

PandoLogic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit Pandologic.com

