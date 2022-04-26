Compliancy Group Launches Sales Enablement Program for MSPs

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group has launched a Sales Enablement Program to assist MSP partners in promoting and selling HIPAA compliance. After recognizing that MSPs often have difficulty selling their full stack to clients, Compliancy Group developed its Sales Enablement Program to provide MSP partners with the resources they need to justify their advanced security offerings.

Compliancy Group (PRNewswire)

HIPAA compliance is an excellent way to open the door to healthcare clients that may have been resistant in the past. Because many healthcare providers are price-sensitive, they often ask their MSP to cut out the services that they don't think they need. However, MSPs that offer HIPAA compliance services are educated on the necessity of these advanced security offerings for their clients to be HIPAA compliant. Through HIPAA compliance, MSPs can easily explain why these tools are essential and required to comply with the law.

"The way products have been historically sold has changed drastically, and differentiation has become one of the most important factors to success. MSPs that offer clients a complete package are more successful as clients stay sticky to that firm. For MSPs in the healthcare space, offering compliance solutions, particularly HIPAA, allows partners to differentiate their stack and increase client loyalty" - Paul Redding, VP Partner Engagement and Cybersecurity.

Benefits of the Sales Enablement Program:

Compliancy Group Sells For You: Whether it's a current client of yours or a prospect, we will help you sell HIPAA. All you need to do is get us on a call, and we will take it from there.

HIPAA Compliance Validation: As an MSP in the healthcare space, you must be HIPAA compliant. We verify and validate your internal compliance after going through our simplified process.

Partner Portal: Designed to provide partners with all product information and compliance tools necessary to deliver to your clients.

"Compliancy Group allowed us to land our largest customer ever, and that customer said yes to us for $20,000 a month in MRR" - Brian Hamilton, Co-founder, Mad Data IO.

Compliancy Group Resources

Become a Partner

HIPAA for MSPs

HIPAA Compliance Checklist

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group provides MSPs and their clients with simplified HIPAA automation software, coupled with Compliance Coach guidance. Find out more about Compliancy Group and HIPAA compliance. Get compliant today!

Media Contact:

Monica Mccormack

mmccormack@compliancygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Compliancy Group